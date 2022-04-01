Northeast Green Industry Showcase - Mix Business with Fun
NJLCA Hosting 2nd Annual Northeast Green Industry Showcase, an outdoor trade show where attendees can demo equipment, earn credits and get hands-on learning.ELMWOOD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) will be hosting its 2nd Annual Northeast Green Industry Showcase (NGIS) on September 28th-29th at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds in Lambertville, NJ.
This regional event is an outdoor trade show aimed at owners and supervisors in the landscape, nursery, farm, hardscape and outdoor living industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to not only see new and exciting equipment, but be able to test drive the equipment in the demo area of over 1 acre. Vendors at the 2021 event included big name equipment, such as Aquatech-USA, Bobcat, Foley Caterpillar, Husqvarna, Storr Tractor (Toro) and more. Other vendors included Amsoil, Aquarius Supply, Cambridge Pavers, Nicolock, SiteOne Landscape Supply and many others!
The 2022 Northeast Green Industry Showcase (NGIS) is expected to bring even more well-known names and new entries into the market. Furthermore, education will be provided as hands-on demonstrations as well as pesticide and tree expert recertification classes.
The NGIS is different than many other shows:
• It’s held outdoors – Booth space is available in open-air pavilions and on a grass concourse.
• It has demo space – All equipment vendors will have a demonstration area, equivalent in size to their booth space— free of charge!—where attendees can try out equipment
• There will be lots of food – Instead of the usual trade-show fare, this event will offer several food options from multiple food trucks and concessions.
• It’s held in a terrific location – The Hunterdon County Fairgrounds are within minutes of the great nightlife in Lambertville, NJ and New Hope, PA. Attendees from throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are expected to come to this centrally located event.
• It’s got lots of open-air space – With more than 1 acre of covered exhibit space, 1.5 acres of outdoor space and 1.25 acres of demonstration area, this will be the biggest outdoor green industry event on the East Coast!
“We have every reason to believe—and lots of hard work to back it up—that NGIS will grow this year and establish itself as a truly unique and popular show for northeast outdoor living industry contractors” says NJLCA President, Richard Goldstein.
Vendors and attendees interested in the Northeast Green Industry Showcase should visit www.NGIS-NJ.com or call the NJLCA at 201-703-3600.
The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) is a proven resource to the landscape contractor, green industry service provider and supplier, as well as the consumer. They are a community of green industry professionals who are dedicated to advancing the integrity, proficiency and continued growth of the landscape and green industry. NJLCA does this through education, training and legislative advocacy.
The Northeast Green Industry Showcase is produced by the NJLCA Education Fund in cooperation with the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association. The NJLCA Education Fund is a non-profit association. The purpose of the Northeast Green Industry Showcase is to provide a conducive, common environment bringing sellers and buyers together to educate and inform members and the green industry representatives on the latest developments in technology, information, product innovation and services available to industry members.
Gail Woolcott
New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association
gwoolcott@njlca.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook