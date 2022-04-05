Submit Release
Imaginary Cloud launches Data Science & Artificial Intelligence services

Counting more than 11 years in the market, Imaginary Cloud has finally consolidated its Data Science (DS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) process.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Used across industries galore, from healthcare, automotive, and financial services to cloud service providers, DS has come to improve companies’ performance, allowing them to anticipate and preemptively satisfy customers' needs. Nowadays, 59% of businesses worldwide are adopting big data analytics and 79% state that their businesses will perish if they don't pursue some form of Data Science.

Seeing these market demands grow, Imaginary Cloud has taken a step towards harnessing the power of cognitive computing, analytics, and emerging technologies to help its clients adapt and thrive in the digital world. By following a technology-agnostic process, the company designs AI systems through incremental development, using a scrum-based methodology. The aim is to help companies automate their business, make better decisions, forecast future patterns or trends, and build a competitive advantage.

What’s more, the software company has also started offering a complimentary Data Science Consultation session - an effort IC’s representatives find important so that clients are able to interact directly with a data specialist and understand how Data Science can help their business deliver more value.

The company has already helped more than 300 clients scale their businesses to the next level, and it strongly believes that establishing and maintaining a high-value data science team demands a comprehensive, long-term strategy. This new service has come to consolidate these efforts, by offering a much more structured, and solid data strategy.

About Imaginary Cloud
Imaginary Cloud is a Software Development and UX/UI Design company that helped design, build, launch, and scale more than 300 web & mobile applications in the last 11 years. Following an Agile approach, the company is committed to creating innovative digital products from scratch and assisting teams remotely. Know more at imaginary.com

