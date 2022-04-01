TCT’s Compliance Management System Ready for PCI DSS 4.0 Clients

TCT Portal customers can start using PCI DSS 4.0 immediately

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has announced that its compliance management software, TCT Portal, now supports PCI DSS 4.0. The announcement comes just one day after the highly anticipated PCI update was released to the public.

PCI DSS 4.0 is the first major change that the compliance standard has seen in nine years. Many organizations and compliance firms have been anxiously awaiting the release, because few people in the industry will be familiar with the reconfigured standard. The transition to the new version could be lengthy and tedious.

TCT’s announcement gives these organizations an earlier start than anticipated.

TCT Portal is an all-in-one platform for organizing and managing all the moving parts of a compliance engagement. The web-based application combines automation and compliance expertise to help organizations manage compliance more effectively and more efficiently.

“As soon as PCI DSS 4.0 was released, our team immediately pulled our resources together and redirected them to add PCI 4.0 on TCT Portal,” said TCT Founder Adam Goslin. “We cut our teeth in the PCI space and we’ve been involved with PCI for years. The majority of our clients use PCI as a framework and they depend on us to be responsive to their needs as those needs evolve.”

Many PCI compliant organizations feel pressure from their clients and customers to be current with the latest version of PCI DSS. TCT’s prompt update enables these organizations to satisfy their customers’ expectations expeditiously.

“We prioritized this particular certification so that we can continue to serve our clients in the manner they’re accustomed to,” Goslin said. “TCT’s mission is centered around two core values: streamlining compliance, and doing the right thing for our clients. As a service provider to compliance professionals, this is how we serve our clients while also staying true to our mission.”

For current users of TCT Portal, the software’s migration mapping tool will make the transition from PCI 3.2.1 to 4.0 simple and seamless.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is an information security standard designed for organizations involved in the processing, transmission, and storage of credit card information. The standard was created by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to improve the security of payment card transactions and to reduce credit card fraud.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.