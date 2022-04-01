Photo Beat060 Photo Beat060 Photo Beat060

BEAT060 (born 20 June 1994 in Tehran) is a Beat maker , maker Instrumental music Iran.

In 2022, BEAT060 decided to release the best professional non-verbal music in the global market” — MEDIAPMS

TELFORD, TELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A summary of BEAT060, the creator of non-verbal bits, with FL Studio software and a little explanation about its activities to date

Necessary words to introduce myself (BEAT060)

Introduction time to host software (FL Studio)

The first days I got acquainted with FL Studio software, I think it was version five or six. I was very beginner and did not have much knowledge with the software. Over time, I was able to work well with the software. I had to learn well, because when I got acquainted with FL Studio, it was very difficult for me to find FL Studio software training, and over the years, I was able to become somewhat familiar with the software, and gradually to prepare VSTs. I started FL Studio, I have the best VSTs and samples to date.



Since 2012, he has started composing non-verbal music in hip hop style. Countless non-verbal music in

Trap Old School and Dubstep produced dumb street music and emotional and sad music and released it for free and it was very well received. To produce the best hip-hop non-verbal music, and from 2022 decided to release professional non-verbal music in the global market and make it available to the public so that those who need hot beats can use beats made by BEAT060 To do.



With a little searching, you can listen to all my creations on Google and all the global platforms and enjoy them.

Biography

