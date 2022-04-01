HPU PARTNERS WITH TELANTO TO CONNECT STUDENTS WITH GLOBAL INDUSTRY

HPU Professor Bernhard Bengler and HPU graduate student Wipawee Promprasit

HPU provides its 5.000 students with global opportunities in experiential learning thanks to its partnership with TELANTO, a global technology leader.

HPU’s partnership with Telanto opens doors for all its students to broaden their preparation as world-ready professionals by working on projects with global industry leaders.” — Christian Acosta-Flamma

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPU will provide its students with more opportunities in worldwide experiential learning thanks to its new partnership with Telanto, a global technology company that connects industry with academia.

The Spain-based Telanto provides a digital platform connecting HPU with industry partners to work on real-world projects online. HPU faculty from all colleges can access projects around the world and incorporate those projects into their courses.

“HPU’s partnership with Telanto opens doors for students to broaden their preparation as world-ready professionals by working on projects with global industry leaders,” said HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh, Ph.D. “HPU has longtime success in experiential learning opportunities, including our guaranteed internship program on the ground here in Honolulu, so this new partnership is one more opportunity for students to work with companies on a project – now on a global scale.”

HPU professors and Telanto representatives collaborate to match a company with a course on Telanto’s academic business network. Once the company and HPU professor(s) scope the project the students then work closely with the industry partner on a real-world project. This opportunity empowers students to actively contribute to the corporate team, making a difference the moment a project is fully realized.

HPU Assistant Professor of Information Systems Bernhard Bengler, D.B.A., has overseen some of the early project experiences through the Telanto project. Bengler’s professional background includes leadership roles at corporations throughout Europe, Australia, and Asia. He enriches the student learning experience with real-life examples.

HPU Associate Professor of Information Systems Lawrence Rowland, ED.D., and Bengler are conducting research in the field of experiential learning, and are closely observing the impact of technological platforms, such as Telanto, in relation to faster project identification and global scale student interaction.

Bengler and Rowland’s research at HPU sparked Telanto’s interest and soon a partnership began, leading to the endorsement of HPU’s Center of Excellence in Project-Based-Learning.

Starting this spring semester, HPU faculty members in the colleges of Business, Liberal Arts, and Professional Studies have joined Bengler in committing to the Telanto project-based learning experience for their students. However, this is only the first step. The goal is to support Hawai‘i-based organizations through project-based learning initiatives.

HPU’s partnership with Telanto creates opportunities to present the university’s diverse student body to the world, preparing HPU students for careers across myriad disciplines. These experiential learning opportunities will provide students with hands-on work experience in their field of study while earning academic credit.

Companies that are among Telanto 's partners are tech startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500 leaders like Bayer, Allianz, Intel, De’Longhi, and Software One. Telanto was founded in Barcelona in 2015 and through its university-industry-collaboration platform is partnered with 1,000 universities in 51 countries, with HPU as the only partner institution in the Aloha State.

TELANTO, fostering virtual and face-to-face collaboration between universities & industries. TELANTO is the fasting growing Academic Business Network worldwide.