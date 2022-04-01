Exposed Foundation Launches with Mission of Investigating Alleged Wrongdoing by Banks and Other Actors
Bringing forward a whistleblower who alleges unethical business practices at a Dutch bankAMSTERDAM , NETHERLANDS, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exposed Foundation has launched. The international startup and non-profit organization, which is supported by activists and volunteers around the globe, publishes disclosures and formerly classified documents provided by known, anonymous, and professional sources within the financial industry. The goal of the Exposed Foundation is to bring to light verified cases of corruption, and suspect business transactions, within the financial sector. Financial malpractice ultimately affects the general public; its exposure is important for everyone.
The Exposed Foundation launched its website on the 25th of March, 2022. Unfortunately, the secure website was immediately targeted by "hired" hackers - to prevent it from launching. Fortunately, a reputable tech company philanthropically aided Exposed, and resolved the security issues, so that the Exposed Foundation may continue to enlighten the general public.
In its first project, the foundation is bringing forward a whistleblower who purports to have knowledge of illicit acts performed by a Dutch bank. The alleged criminal acts to be exposed by the whistleblower may include forged documents, along with embezzlement and money laundering. The foundation is also reviewing three separate matters involving major banks.
Exposed Foundation is a startup founded by a group of like-minded students supported by activists, and journalists, dedicated to exposing malpractice, fraud, and injustice within the financial industry.
The European banking system has always been under constant scrutiny, but through the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, and daily global cyberattacks, some have lost sight of holding banking institutions accountable for their misconduct. Exposed Foundation is proactively alerting governments and citizens to suspected banking corruption, to remind people of the necessary obligations that they, and the government, have to thwart wrongdoing. The foundation is keeping its eye on many banks and companies to ensure that they follow government compliance and proper business practices.
The Chief Editor of Exposed adds that, “European banking institutions must function with management who are trustworthy and have impeccable integrity. Banks that do not follow banking codes of conduct foster an unacceptable culture where corruption is tolerated. This cannot be allowed to stand.”
For more information on its topics, visit ExposedFoundation.org.
