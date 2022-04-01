A HOT RESTAURANT SCENE ATTRACTS BUYERS AND RENTERS IN TODAY’S RESIDENTIAL MARKET, REPORTS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER NRIA
Top-rated restaurants are a “big selling point,” says NRIA
...having varied and top-rated restaurant options nearby is a big selling point for buyers and renters now”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, reports that today’s buyers and renters increasingly look to live in areas with a vibrant and well-respected restaurant scene.
— Glenn La Mattina, COO, NRIA
“We understand that having varied and top-rated restaurant options nearby is a big selling point for buyers and renters now,” says Glenn La Mattina, Chief Operating Officer of the New Jersey-based NRIA.
NRIA regularly builds its residential developments in communities known for their attractive lifestyle, La Mattina says. Expected to be included in that lifestyle today is the availability of an abundance of popular eateries. Seeking out the local favorites in cafes, steak houses, and sushi spots is now just another part of the home-hunting process, says La Mattina.
This makes a good restaurant scene a natural component of a neighborhood that makes for a smart real estate investment.
Currently, NRIA is heavily invested in luxury residential real estate developments in the city of West New York, New Jersey; a community regularly praised for its restaurants. Once nicknamed "Havana on the Hudson" for its large Cuban community, West New York’s streets boast scores of authentic Cuban and Latin American restaurants, from down-home neighborhood cafes to high-end celebrity chef-helmed establishments.
In fact, NJ.com recently rated West New York as one of New Jersey’s great food towns.
La Mattina says that NRIA has prioritized building its residential developments, like West New Yorks’s The Station, a 97-unit, ten-story apartment project at 4902 Bergenline Avenue, in areas with walkable access to these great restaurants.
According to La Mattina, "The complex's centralized location, close to public transport, shops, restaurants, and the New York City Harbor, is a major selling point to buyers," he says.
Those same priorities are important to buyers and renters at the southern tip of the United States in South Florida, where NRIA also continues to construct fast-selling multi-family luxury residential properties.
Communities like Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, whose walkable neighborhoods feature restaurants that offer year-round outdoor waterfront dining, ocean-fresh seafood, and a vibrant live music scene, attract more and more home hunters each year, says NRIA’s La Mattina.
NRIA recently completed Ocean Delray, a 19-unit boutique condominium development in Delray Beach, and is expected to start construction on a multi-family high rise project in downtown Fort Lauderdale in the Fall of 2022.
“Every generation of buyers and renters wants good food, from millennials to retirees,” La Mattina says. “And these communities want customers for their restaurants. Building near good restaurants is one way that we can make everyone happy.”
