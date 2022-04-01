Writers’ Branding Announces Corporate Update
Self-publishing company redefines brand with new philosophy, values, logoCOOKSTOWN, NJ, 08511, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new philosophy of allowing human connection and understanding to flourish through the written word and illustration by supplying writers with the support and ingredients they need to share their stories with the world, Writers’ Branding, a full-service self-publishing company, has unveiled its newly rebranded corporate logo and brand values, April 1.
“The key to the Writers’ Branding success since the beginning has always been to build our service model around the needs of our authors. Our dedicated team spent a tremendous amount of time working to ensure that our business plan and corporate structure have solid foundations for future growth. We share the passion of publishing and marketing with our authors and have built an ecosystem of publishing excellence designed to support their goals. With this in mind, we are very excited about the future of Writers’ Branding,” stated one of the staff of Writers’ Branding.
The new logo celebrates authors and their stories, reflecting the new branding initiatives and business model. The layout is clean and simple to represent the ease and organization of the self-publishing and marketing process. Retaining its original colors, it was designed to look elegant in order to portray the premium nature of the services that Writers’ Branding offers. This brand update positions Writers’ Branding as committed to creating transformative experiences that enable its authors to live their ideal publishing and marketing goals.
The Writers’ Branding corporate update also includes new brand values: Integrity, Loyalty, Respect, Accountability, Trust, Service, Honor and Communication. As the authority in the author’s self-publishing journey, the company recognizes the need to capture the author’s imagination, build trust, and present them with the options that best fit what they desire.
This corporate update reinforces that the author’s dream is at the forefront, and Writers’ Branding continues to provide aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
