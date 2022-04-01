Submit Release
H2O Global News release thought provoking Ukraine water war article

Russia’s Hidden Water War in Ukraine - H2O Global news

Beneath the horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine flows an undercurrent of political tension over that most vital and intractable resource – water.

HADDENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2O Global News was created to share news and information covering one of the most vital and valuable substances on the planet – water, and to cater for the marketing needs of the companies, organisations and associations that work within the water, wastewater, hydropower and environmental water industries. In many locations around the world, water is a commodity valued higher than oil, gas and precious metals.

Beneath the horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine flows an undercurrent of political tension over that most vital and intractable resource - water. Control over water resources has been a point of contention between the two countries for almost a decade. Therefore, H2O Global News editor, Siôn Geschwindt and Dr Michael Stanley Gallisdorfer, an Applied physical geographer and water sustainability strategist, have come together to discuss this thought-provoking topic in a newly released article.

