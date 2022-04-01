NDC Simulation Suite – CO2 Optimization module
EINPresswire.com/ -- MIBCON NDC takes the environmental impact seriously and introduces the CO2 Optimization module, which helps companies reduce their carbon footprint production and increase the sustainability of the company.
"With this module, it is possible to automatically collect CO2 raw material data and calculate the total carbon footprint at the level of finished products or product categories, while gaining the ability to compare different product compositions or variants," says Vladislav Štefaňák, Chief Executive Officer at MIBCON NDC. "Furthermore, the overall impact on CO2 production can be analyzed in terms of the most carbon-intensive materials and types of emission factors."
Karel Jiřík, Head of Product at MIBCON NDC adds: “This application allows you to divide the carbon footprint by production plant or business unit and automatically generate a report on the availability of CO2 input data and the reliability of the calculation. Public services and commodity sources such as electricity or other energy can be allocated to the CO2 calculation. Finally, let's not forget to mention the automatic generation of product CO2 certificates for the company's customers. "
How can the CO2 module benefit your organisation?
Karel Jiřík enthusiastically explains that "you can calculate the CO2 impact of any complex BOM or product portfolio in almost real time, in any product variant, in any granularity and in all your countries and plants," and he adds that "interconnected reporting and analytical functions they allow you to make data-driven decisions and navigate complex business realities.”
The CO2 Optimization module is one of 4 modules (Product Calculation, BOM Management, CO2 Optimisation and Supplier Strategy) all which are included in the entire NDC Simulation Suite product.
NDC Simulation Suite enables companies with an extensive product portfolio to automatically perform simulations of production processes. It allows immediate simulation and prediction of the impact of any changes in production, to gain the right knowledge for subsequent relevant actions.
“Depending on your goals and organizational ecosystem, you can combine CO2 data and functions with other modules to be able to simulate and control the entire production process. All modules of the NDC Simulation set can be deployed in practically any technological environment, because they support most of the most used integration standards ", says Vladislav Štefaňák.
Karel Jiřík concludes that "overall, the NDC Simulation Suite delivers real-time production simulations in an integrated, user-centered environment – so you can identify the best product and operational strategies with minimal operational investment of time and effort!"
Martin Anderle
