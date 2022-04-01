Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,690 in the last 365 days.

NDC Simulation Suite – CO2 Optimization module

SWISS, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIBCON NDC takes the environmental impact seriously and introduces the CO2 Optimization module, which helps companies reduce their carbon footprint production and increase the sustainability of the company.

"With this module, it is possible to automatically collect CO2 raw material data and calculate the total carbon footprint at the level of finished products or product categories, while gaining the ability to compare different product compositions or variants," says Vladislav Štefaňák, Chief Executive Officer at MIBCON NDC. "Furthermore, the overall impact on CO2 production can be analyzed in terms of the most carbon-intensive materials and types of emission factors."

Karel Jiřík, Head of Product at MIBCON NDC adds: “This application allows you to divide the carbon footprint by production plant or business unit and automatically generate a report on the availability of CO2 input data and the reliability of the calculation. Public services and commodity sources such as electricity or other energy can be allocated to the CO2 calculation. Finally, let's not forget to mention the automatic generation of product CO2 certificates for the company's customers. "

How can the CO2 module benefit your organisation?

Karel Jiřík enthusiastically explains that "you can calculate the CO2 impact of any complex BOM or product portfolio in almost real time, in any product variant, in any granularity and in all your countries and plants," and he adds that "interconnected reporting and analytical functions they allow you to make data-driven decisions and navigate complex business realities.”

The CO2 Optimization module is one of 4 modules (Product Calculation, BOM Management, CO2 Optimisation and Supplier Strategy) all which are included in the entire NDC Simulation Suite product.

NDC Simulation Suite enables companies with an extensive product portfolio to automatically perform simulations of production processes. It allows immediate simulation and prediction of the impact of any changes in production, to gain the right knowledge for subsequent relevant actions.

“Depending on your goals and organizational ecosystem, you can combine CO2 data and functions with other modules to be able to simulate and control the entire production process. All modules of the NDC Simulation set can be deployed in practically any technological environment, because they support most of the most used integration standards ", says Vladislav Štefaňák.

Karel Jiřík concludes that "overall, the NDC Simulation Suite delivers real-time production simulations in an integrated, user-centered environment – so you can identify the best product and operational strategies with minimal operational investment of time and effort!"

Martin Anderle
MIBCON NDC s.r.o.
+41 79 377 58 95
social@mibndc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

NDC Simulation Suite – CO2 Optimization module

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.