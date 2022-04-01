The Ruth Cheatham Foundation Announces Auction.com As The First Premiere Presenting Sponsor For its 2022 Annual Gala
North Texas cancer foundation, launched in 2017, celebrates its first Premiere Presenting Sponsor for its 4th annual galaDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF) is very excited, humbled and honored to announce Auction.com as the first Premier Presenting Sponsor for its 4th annual TRCF Gala. TRCF’s annual gala is the largest fundraising event of the year, and every dollar raised directly impacts the lives of the amazing adolescent and young adult cancer survivors they support. Auction.com has been contributing sponsor to TRCF since its inception and is truly making an impactful, equitable, and effective difference in the lives of the scholars we serve.
“The work TRCF does would not be possible without the investment from generous supporters like Auction.com. I have known Auction.com’s leadership for over 15 years and their dedication to Veteran and many other philanthropic causes is commendable,” said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder. “There is a very short list of supporters that have been with us from day one, seeing TRCF grow from 5 scholarships to what we expect to be 100 this year and Auction.com is one of them.”
Auction.com is the nation’s largest online marketplace for the disposition of distressed residential properties. The company’s mission is to create better outcomes for neighborhoods, buyers, and sellers through transparency, technology, and care. Auction.com operates with determination, innovation, and leadership, which makes it a best-in-class organization. Its robust philanthropic activities are part of its Auction in Action program, a grassroots social movement founded on volunteerism and charitable fundraising.
“I am honored to partner with TRCF, watch it grow, and contribute to its noble cause of supporting adolescent and young adult cancer survivors,” said Auction.com President Ali Haralson. “The work that Doug and Lindsay are doing is beyond commendable, and I am honored to call them partners and friends.”
Auction.com has been a supporter of TRCF for 5 years, and they continue to invest in the lives of young adult cancer survivors nationwide. Over the past 5 years, TRCF has granted over 185 college scholarships to adolescents and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors and raised over $700,000.
“There are over 1 million adolescents and young adult cancer survivors in the United States, and they are the most underserved cancer patient demographic. There are unreached young adult cancer survivors that need the help of TRCF, and that is why we are so grateful to our Premier Sponsor, Auction.com, and all of our donors and supporters who continue to make this work possible.“ said Lindsay Whittemore, TRCF Executive Director and Co-Founder.
The Ruth Cheatham Foundation 2022 Gala will be held at the Omni Las Colinas Hotel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The event will include a silent and live auction, raffle, dinner and drinks, live musical performances, celebrity speakers, and much more. Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP and individual tickets are available for purchase on the TRCF website under its Gala page. Sales will continue through April.
Please visit the website www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org to learn more about the organization's mission. Follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/RuthCheathamFoundation or Instagram www.instagram.com/trcf_org to stay up to date on all things TRCF.
