Force Sensor Market Presumed to Increasing Growth at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2027 | TE Connectivity, Tekscan, Racelogic,Ltd.

global force sensor market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global force sensor market was valued at US$ 8,558.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 12,910.0 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2027.

The global force sensor market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020โ€“2027) due to the increasing adoption force sensor in the IoT. The adoption of IoT technology is rapidly increasing in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The force sensor enables user to communicate with these advanced IoT devices with the help of physical parameters such as pressure and others. Rapidly increasing adoption of IoT devices in the automation, healthcare, and industries is driving the global force sensor market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insightsโ€™ analysis, the global IoT device market is expected to reach US$ 568.3 Mn by 2023. There are wide range of force sensors available in the market with different sizes and shapes, however, the basic operation remains the same in which applied force is inversely proportional to resistance in the sensor.

๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:- Sensata Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., General Electric, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, and ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

Global Force Sensor Market, By Technology:

โžผ Capacitive Force Sensor

โžผ Piezoresistive Force Sensor

โžผ Piezoelectric Force Sensor

โžผ Magneto-elastic Force Sensor

โžผ Others (Optical Force Sensor, etc.)

Global Force Sensor Market, By Application:

โžผ Monitoring & Control

โžผ Testing & Measurement

Global Force Sensor Market, By End use Vertical:

โžผ Automotive

โžผ Medical & Healthcare

โžผ Consumer Electronics

โžผ Clothing & Textile

โžผ Food & Beverage

โžผ Manufacturing

โžผ Aerospace & Defense

โžผ Oil & Gas

โžผ Construction

โžผ Agriculture

โžผ Others

Global Force Sensor Market, By Automotive Application:

โžผ Motor Speed Control

โžผ Seat Occupancy Detection

โžผ Steering Wheel Control Console

โžผ Mirror Adjustor

โžผ Gear Knob

โžผ Brake

โžผ Assembly Parts Detection

โžผ Suspension Force Measurement

โžผ Gasket Force Monitoring

โžผ Others

โžผ What is the market size and CAGR of the Force Sensor Market during the forecast period?

โžผ How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Force Sensor Market shares?

โžผ What is the growing demand for the Force Sensor Market during the forecast period?

โžผ Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

โžผ What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Force Sensor Market?