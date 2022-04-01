Force Sensor Market Presumed to Increasing Growth at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2027 | TE Connectivity, Tekscan, Racelogic,Ltd.

global force sensor market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global force sensor market was valued at US$ 8,558.3 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 12,910.0 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2027.

The global force sensor market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2027) due to the increasing adoption force sensor in the IoT. The adoption of IoT technology is rapidly increasing in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The force sensor enables user to communicate with these advanced IoT devices with the help of physical parameters such as pressure and others. Rapidly increasing adoption of IoT devices in the automation, healthcare, and industries is driving the global force sensor market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global IoT device market is expected to reach US$ 568.3 Mn by 2023. There are wide range of force sensors available in the market with different sizes and shapes, however, the basic operation remains the same in which applied force is inversely proportional to resistance in the sensor.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:- Sensata Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., General Electric, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, and ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:-

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:-

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:-

Global Force Sensor Market, By Technology:

➼ Capacitive Force Sensor

➼ Piezoresistive Force Sensor

➼ Piezoelectric Force Sensor

➼ Magneto-elastic Force Sensor

➼ Others (Optical Force Sensor, etc.)

Global Force Sensor Market, By Application:

➼ Monitoring & Control

➼ Testing & Measurement

Global Force Sensor Market, By End use Vertical:

➼ Automotive

➼ Medical & Healthcare

➼ Consumer Electronics

➼ Clothing & Textile

➼ Food & Beverage

➼ Manufacturing

➼ Aerospace & Defense

➼ Oil & Gas

➼ Construction

➼ Agriculture

➼ Others

Global Force Sensor Market, By Automotive Application:

➼ Motor Speed Control

➼ Seat Occupancy Detection

➼ Steering Wheel Control Console

➼ Mirror Adjustor

➼ Gear Knob

➼ Brake

➼ Assembly Parts Detection

➼ Suspension Force Measurement

➼ Gasket Force Monitoring

➼ Others

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱:

➼ What is the market size and CAGR of the Force Sensor Market during the forecast period?

➼ How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Force Sensor Market shares?

➼ What is the growing demand for the Force Sensor Market during the forecast period?

➼ Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

➼ What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Force Sensor Market?