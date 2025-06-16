Ketorolac Market Projected To Witness Massive Growth By 2025-2032: Allergan plc, Deepcare Health Pvt, Cadila Healthcare

Ketorolac Market Size

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Global Ketorolac Market Size and Growth ForecastKetorolac, a potent NSAID analgesic, plays a pivotal role in managing moderate to severe pain in surgical and emergency care. Rising post-operative procedures and growing preference for injectable and oral pain management solutions are reshaping ketorolac market dynamics globally. This analysis integrates the most recent market research and market insights to guide strategic decision-making and assess industry size benchmarks.Market Size and Overview-The Global Ketorolac Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2025 (market size) and is expected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2032 (market forecast), exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032. In 2024, global ketorolac consumption surpassed 800 metric tons, driven by a 7.2% year-over-year increase in injectable formulations. Demand for oral ketorolac tablets surged by 12% in emerging Asia Pacific markets during 2024, contributing significantly to overall market revenue and reinforcing positive market trends. These figures reflect robust market share distribution across branded and generic segments.Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4170 Key Takeaways:Region:• North America: Advanced hospital infrastructure drives high ketorolac utilisation in post-operative care.• Latin America: Growing healthcare spending and rising surgical volumes support analgesic demand.• Europe: Stringent regulatory approvals foster adoption of generic and branded ketorolac formulations.• Asia Pacific: Expanding surgical centres and emerging economies boost injectable ketorolac uptake.• Middle East: Increasing emergency care facilities heighten demand for intravenous ketorolac.• Africa: Improving access to pain management solutions fuels steady market growth.- Segment Covers:• Formulation: Injectable (hospital perioperative analgesia) and oral (outpatient pain management); injectable accounted for 65% volume in 2024.• Route of Administration: Intravenous (fast onset in ER settings) and intramuscular (post-surgical pain), both growing at 8% in 2024.• End-Use: Hospitals (primary revenue driver), ambulatory surgery centers (rising 10% y-o-y), and clinics (emerging focus).Growth Factors:- Rising Global Surgical Volumes: Over 120 million major surgeries in 2024 (up 6% YoY) acted as key market drivers for injectable and oral ketorolac.- Post-Operative Pain Management Priority: A 2024 survey found 78% of hospitals preferred NSAIDs like ketorolac to curb opioid use, boosting business growth.- Expanding Reimbursement and Market Opportunities: Favorable reimbursement codes in North America and Europe created new market opportunities, driving a 4.5% hike in 2024 demand.- In 2024, expanding clinical guidelines for NSAIDs resulted in a 6.4% rise in ketorolac market revenue across North America, underscoring sustained market growth.- Generic Penetration and Price Erosion: Patent expirations in 2023 led to a 15% average price drop and 10% volume surge, influencing market scope.- Regulatory Restraints: Varying NSAID guidelines across regions pose market challenges and restraints, requiring tailored strategies to navigate compliance.Market Trends:- Shift to Multimodal Analgesia: Adoption of ketorolac in combination therapies rose by 22% in 2024, reflecting an opioid-sparing trend in surgical wards.- Expansion of Generic Offerings: Generic approvals in Asia Pacific prompted a 30% volume increase in 2025, lowering cost barriers for ketorolac therapy.- Digital Supply Chain Integration: Real-time inventory tracking implemented by manufacturers in 2024 reduced stockouts by 18%, optimizing market dynamics.- Focus on Patient-Centric Delivery: Introduction of pre-filled syringes in 2024 improved dosing accuracy and safety, achieving 25% adoption in developed regions.- These ketorolac market trends reflect broader industry trends and support detailed market analysis to inform strategic decisions.Get Full Reports: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/ketorolac-market-4170?utm_source=einpresswire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm Actionable Insights:- Production Capacity: 2024 capacity hit 950 MT (+7% in Asia Pacific), a key indicator for ketorolac market size.- Ketorolac Market Report: 2024 data shows eased European supply constraints by Q3, stabilizing global pricing.- Pricing Dynamics: Ex-factory price fell to USD 8.50/dose in 2024, driving a 3% shift in ketorolac market share.- Trade Flows: U.S. exports rose 12% in 2024 to Latin America/Africa; Europe imported 20% more to plug local gaps.- Use Cases: Hospitals held 68% of consumption, ambulatory surgery centers 18% in 2024, signaling evolving market segments.- Micro-Indicators: R&D spend on modified-release ketorolac grew 9% in 2024, shaping future market drivers.Key Players:Allergan plc, Deepcare Health Pvt Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Omeros Corporation, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Neon Laboratories Limited.- Pfizer expanded its U.S. ketorolac plant in 2024, boosting capacity by 15% and reducing lead times by 12%, enhancing its ketorolac market share.- Teva launched a lower-cost generic ketorolac injection in emerging European markets in late 2024, capturing a 10% industry share within six months.- Sun Pharma forged a 2024 distribution partnership in Latin America, lifting its ketorolac exports by 18%.Buy Now, Getting Exclusive (Up To 25% Discount) click here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4170 FAQs1. Who are the dominant players in the Ketorolac market?Allergan plc, Deepcare Health Pvt Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Omeros Corporation, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Neon Laboratories Limited. lead in global ketorolac production and distribution across branded and generic segments.2. What will be the size of the Ketorolac market in the coming years?The Ketorolac market is projected to grow from USD 1.15 billion in 2025 to USD 1.82 billion by 2032, at a 5.8% CAGR, driven by rising surgical volumes and reimbursement support.3. Which end-use industry has the largest growth opportunity?Hospitals remain the largest end-use segment, accounting for over 68% of ketorolac consumption in 2024, though ambulatory surgery centers are expanding at 10% YoY.4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?Expect continued shift toward multimodal analgesia, broader generic penetration, digital supply chain integration, and patient-centric delivery formats supporting sustained market growth.5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape and challenges in the Ketorolac market?The market is highly competitive with branded and generic manufacturers battling price erosion, regulatory variances, and supply constraints—requiring strategic partnerships and cost optimization.6. What go-to-market strategies are commonly adopted in the Ketorolac market?Key strategies include manufacturing capacity expansions, regional distribution partnerships, aggressive generic launches, and bundled analgesia offerings to secure market share and drive business growth.Author of this marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an editor, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insights.About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.📌Contact Us:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.