Makis Kaketsis joins All Blue Capital’s new North Star 1 Fund as Co-Chief Investment Officer
The addition of Kaketsis rounds off a very strong investing team at All Blue Capital and will bolster its North Star 1 Fund’s offeringDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Blue Capital (“AB”) welcomes Makis Kaketsis as the Chief Investment Officer of its new North Star 1 Fund.
“We’re excited to welcome Makis,” said Matt Novak, Managing Partner, All Blue Capital. “Makis has an excellent track record of over 20 years in fund management and will bring a new dimension to All Blue Capital and the funds we sponsor. With Makis on board, I expect our investing edge to increase substantially.”
Kaketsis has previously served as Chief Investment Officer, CEO and Founder with 22+ year expertise across a broad range of investment strategies and asset classes. He has extensive experience in portfolio management, having run long-only and long/short portfolios at institutional asset management firms including Deutsche Asset Management and F&C Asset Management and hedge funds Ivaldi Capital and Melchior-Dalton. Makis also has a successful track record both as an investor and entrepreneur- having successfully built, managed, and exited MSK Capital Partners and most recently Sierpinski Capital Management.
“With the rapid growth of our business and our plans to accelerate our growth in private markets and institutional asset management over the next few years, we knew we needed to bolster our team at a senior level and Makis will play a key role in the expansion of this important channel,” said Matt Novak. “Makis is the perfect addition, having a wealth of experience and has already proved himself as a top flight investment officer.”
Kaketsis’ appointment solidifies AB’s commitment to expanding into the Americas. He will be based in New York to support AB’s growing investment interest in US assets. Kaketsis is mandated with managing AB’s new North Star 1 Fund, which is now expected to launch in Q3 of this year
On his move to All Blue, Kaketsis commented, “I’m greatly looking forward to joining the top pedigree team of All Blue Capital and driving growth of the North Star 1 Fund. All Blue is a rapidly growing investment business with cutting edge ideas, an entrepreneurial spirit and big plans for the future. I’m really excited to be a part of what comes next”.
About All Blue
AB is a global investment firm that focusses on multiple investment themes, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, special situations and blockchain. AB is able to take advantage of differentiated investment opportunities across asset classes, industries and geographies. AB’s focus on its core values of entrepreneurialism, innovation, and institutionalization has led to a history of delivering excellent risk-adjusted returns.
