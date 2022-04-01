Public Comment Period on Proposed Regulations Pertaining to CWD

April 1–May 2, 2022 Public Comment Period on Proposed Regulations Pertaining to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)

On March 24, 2022, the Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources, pursuant to §§ 29.1-103, 29.1-501, and 29.1-502 of the Code of Virginia, proposed amendments to some of the Commonwealth’s deer hunting regulations to help address Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Comments on the proposals are solicited during a public comment period that closes May 2, 2022. This online comment system is the most efficient and effective way to submit your views and have them seen the fastest.

Comments also may be: made during the May Committee and Board meetings; postal-mailed to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Attn: Policy Analyst and Regulatory Coordinator, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, Virginia 23228; or emailed to RegComments@dwr.virginia.gov. Comments must be in writing and accompanied by the name, address and telephone number of the party offering them.

If the proposed regulations are adopted by the Board in May, the regulations will become effective on August 1, 2022.