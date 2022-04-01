A HANDFUL OF WATER at LA Festival of Cinema
A Handful of Water is nominated for Best Feature Film and Best Cinematographer at the LA Festival of Cinema.FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neopol Film and Studio Hamburg Enterprises cordially invite you to
A HANDFUL OF WATER
@ LA Festival of Cinema
A HANDFUL OF WATER
Starring JÜRGEN PROCHNOW MILENA PRIBAK PEGAH FERYDONI
Screenplay MARCUS SEIBERT ASHU B.A. JAKOB ZAPF
Director JAKOB ZAPF
Director of Photography TRISTAN CHENAIS
Germany 2021 • 94 minutes
An indie film about a cautious friendship and a shared history, a thriller about deportation and unwilling dependence on others, an arthouse film about loneliness and the meaning of life – after over thirty international and eight U.S. festivals, including nominations at Cinequest and Catalina, winning the Sabian Award for Human Rights and Dignity in Tryon and two awards at the Socially Relevant Film Festival NY, we are proud to announce A Handful of Water will compete for
Best Feature Film and Best Cinematographer at the LA Festival of Cinema Online Edition from April 14th - 17th.
Praised by German press as “a happening” with outstanding acting and directing and described as "a story you tell yourself for comfort when reality threatens to become unbearable" (Georg Seeßlen), this film could not be more nowadays than today.
Starring the amazing JÜRGEN PROCHNOW (Das Boot, Dune, Air Force One) and introducing 9 years old MILENA PRIBAK who is his perfect counterpart, this emotional motion picture tells a nowadays’ refugee story that connects history and present.
What’s it about?
KONRAD (85) has plenty of reasons for being grumpy. His wife died recently and now his only daughter’s even talking about adopting her girlfriend's kids! He doesn't approve.
THURBA (12) has a very different set of problems. In order to avoid deportation from Germany to Bulgaria as a so-called Dublin-Case she must jump from her apartment on the 2nd floor and run. But then she's alone, out on the streets, in November.
One night when Konrad heard something from the basement, he arms himself with a nail gun and fires into the darkness. He shoots little Thurba, who cries out in pain. Konrad is completely jumbled, this can’t be happening!
Somehow this girl gets to him, touches long lost feelings of his own past and makes him dependent on somebody else's luck again. Having to flee abroad to the UK, Thurba is depending on Konrads help. So she proposes a deal…
The LA Festival of Cinema aspires to showcase the newest talents in the independent film industry and create an event where films of different backgrounds can provide entertainment for anyone who is a fan of cinema.
After eleven awards and twelve nominations worldwide as well as successful California screenings at Catalina Film Festival, Cinequest San Francisco and Int’l Diversity Film Fest Los Angeles, this is the latest opportunity to watch A HANDFUL OF WATER in the US.
Worldwide sales are handled by Studio Hamburg Enterprises.
We would love for you to watch the movie and reach out and drop us a line how you like it!
Tonio Kellner & Jakob Zapf
Neopol Film
Frankfurt / GERMANY
info@neopol-film.de
www.ahandfulofwater.com
www.einehandvollwasser.de
www.neopol-film.de
LA Festival of Cinema
lafestivalofcinema@yahoo.com
Jakob Zapf
Neopol Film, Kellner & Zapf GbR
info@neopol-film.de
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
A Handful of Water Trailer