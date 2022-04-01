Programmatic Advertising In The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Drives The Growth Rate At 8%

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2022- Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of programmatic media buying is one of the growing billboard and outdoor advertising market trends in the field of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising. This approach uses data insights and algorithms to display the right advertisements to the right person at the right place and price.

About 82% of viewers were able to recall a DOOH advertisement that they saw over a month ago. The brands have now expanded their in-house programmatic media buying capabilities. For instance, in April 2021, PubMatic, Inc., a sell-side platform that delivers superior results for digital advertising, announced today that BT, a multinational telecommunications company, and Essence, a data and measurement-driven agency part of GroupM, have successfully used a buyer-controlled fee structure to gain control and transparency over all programmatic inventory purchased through PubMatic. The collaboration between BT, Essence, and PubMatic has provided BT with improved visibility into how much of its total media spend reaches end publishers and has assisted them in investigating the 'unknown delta' - the lost or unaccounted-for ad spend between advertisers and publishers during a programmatic auction.

The global billboard and outdoor advertising market size is expected to grow from $61.67 billion in 2021 to $66.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the billboard and outdoor advertising market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $87.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The increase in digital out of home (DOOH) advertising is expected to contribute to the growth of the global billboard and outdoor advertising market. Out of home (OOH) advertising refers to advertising outside of the home and includes billboards, bus shelters, wallscapes, and posters. DOOH is an extension of the OOH and includes outdoor signage, digital billboards and television screens. In contrast to traditional billboards that show static images all the time, digital boards display more live images and can run multiple advertisements and, hence, attract more consumers. According to Indian Institute of Digital Education, the global internet/digital advertising market was valued at $319 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach $1,089 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027 . According to the billboard and outdoor advertising market analysis, DOOH in recent times have seen lucrative growth and is expected to grow more in the coming years because of its engaging and interactive nature.

Major players covered in the global billboard and outdoor advertising industry are JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and Focus Media.

TBRC’s global billboard and outdoor advertising market report is segmented by type into painted billboards, digital billboards, multi-purpose billboards, mobile billboards, others, by application into highways, railway stations, buildings, automobiles, others, by end-user into retail, banks & financial institutions, commercial buildings, media & entertainment, government, transportation.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-Purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards), By Application (Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles), By End-User (Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a billboard and outdoor advertising market overview, billboard and outdoor advertising market forecast, billboard and outdoor advertising market size and billboard and outdoor advertising market growth for the whole market, billboard and outdoor advertising market segments, geographies, billboard and outdoor advertising market trends, billboard and outdoor advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

