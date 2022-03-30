Kuala Lumpur hosts Uzbekistan – Malaysia political consultations

UZBEKISTAN, March 30 - Yesterday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Furkat Siddikov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Kamarudin Jaffar, in Kuala Lumpur

According to the Uzbekistan MFA, the parties discussed the state and prospects of further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

The Malaysian side highly appreciated the large-scale reforms carried out in Uzbekistan aimed at improving public administration and the legislative sphere, liberalizing and modernizing the national economy.

On the same day, the fifth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Malaysia took place.

Mutual interest in realizing the existing significant potential for strengthening partnership in the political, trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres was conformed.

The necessity of expanding contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries was emphasized. It was noted that the deepening of inter-parliamentary dialogue will contribute to the intensification of ties in all areas of the common agenda.

Proposals to increase cultural-humanitarian and tourist exchanges were considered.

The main attention was paid to the issues of enhancing the interaction of the parties within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international institutions.

Views were also exchanged on the current aspects of international and regional policy.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"