2028 Global Histology & Cytology Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Product and Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Histology & Cytology Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technique (Molecular Pathology, Cryostat & Microtomy), Type of Examination, Product, Test Type, Application, End User, and By Geography
The Global Histology & Cytology Market is accounted for $16.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $44.66 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Cytology can be defined as the microscopic study of cell sample, which can be collected from any part of the body such as lungs, vagina, kidney, and others to assess the presence of irregular growth or lumps on the body surface. Cytology can also be used to assess abnormal body fluids that may accumulate in areas such as chest and abdomen region. Histology can be defined as the microscopic study of structural and chemical properties of body tissues. It is used extensively in the field of biomedical research and clinical diagnostics to diagnose diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases and to develop novel therapeutics for these diseases. The drug discovery & designing segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth, due to the wide use of histomorphometry and IHC staining in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug development. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence, and rising awareness about cancer screening in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising cancer awareness, a large target population, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
Some of the key players profiled in the Histology & Cytology Market include Autoliv Inc, BMW, Continental AG, DCS Systems Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Falcon Electronics LLC, Ficosa International S.A, GoPro Inc, KYOCERA Corporation, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, Qrontech Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Transcend Information Inc, Valeo Inc, and S.Will Industrial Ltd.
