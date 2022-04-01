NEW CANINE CRAFT SODA LAUNCHES THIS APRIL, FULL OF FLAVOR FOR THIRSTY DOGS
A Great Taste Award winning premium soft drinks maker today launches its new range of soft drinks for dogs.
We think of our soda as a time machine in a can, using nostalgia-triggering flavours to transport drinkers to good times. Soda Dog will have the same effect, we hope, evoking good memories for pets.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Great Taste Award winning premium soft drinks maker today launches its new range of soft drinks for dogs. Dubbed Soda Dog by Soda Folk, the soft drinks are all natural sodas with dog friendly flavours.
— Simon Waterfall
Tapping into the growing ’pet humanisation’ trend, Soda Dog comes in two pooch-friendly varieties: Apple and Carrot, as well as Apple and Raspberry. Unlike with usual pet foods, Soda Dog is human friendly, and rewards the drinker with the same great taste.
Soda Dog Apple and Carrot is bursting with the flavour of soft, ripe apple and naturally sweet carrot. Apple and Raspberry is refreshingly different, rich, rewarding and indulgent with 28% natural fruit juice for a sharp, refreshing taste.
Simon Waterfall, Soda Folk’s MD, said: “We think of our soda as a time machine in a can, using nostalgia-triggering flavours to transport drinkers to good times. We hope that Soda Dog will have the same effect, evoking memories that will get our furry friends’ tails wagging. Whether it’s that comforting memory of chasing its first ball, chewing its owners’ slippers or peeing on its favourite lamp post, Soda Dog will evoke the best moments in a pup’s life.”
Soda Folk is available to buy from Sainsbury’s, Ocado and all good grocers, while Soda Dog is available to select pooches direct from SodaFolk.com.
