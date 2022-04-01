Bicycle Market Size Is Expected To Reach $28,667.3 Million By 2027, Leading Players | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Bicycle Market

According to the bicycle industry analysis, The bicycle market is segmented into type, sales channel, end user, and region.

Increase in interest among people in bicycle events and surge in participation in sports & leisure activities are expected to boost growth of the global bicycle sportswear market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Bicycle Market by Type (Cargo Electric Bike, Non-cargo Electric bike, Cargo Nonelectric Bike, and Non-cargo Nonelectric Bike), Sales Channel (Online Platforms and Physical Stores), and End User (Men, Women, and Kids): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027"

The global bicycle market size was valued at $ 20,280.0 million in 2019. is estimated to reach $ 28,667.3 million by 2027. Growing CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. In addition, the report on the global Bicycle Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.

A detailed analysis into the market position of Bicycle market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Bicycle Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Bicycle Market.

Based on Region, The Global Bicycle Market is Segmented Into:

○ North America (U.S., Canada Mexico)

○ Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

○ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

○ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

○ Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Relevant Points Highlighted:

○ The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Bicycle Market

○ The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.

○ The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.

○ The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.

Following Are The Key Segments Covered in The Report:

By End User

○ Men

○ Women

○ Kids

By Sales Channel

○ Online

○ Physical Stores

By Type

○ Cargo Electric Bike

○ Non-Cargo Electric Bike

○ Cargo Nonelectric Bike

○ Non-Cargo Nonelectric Bike

List of Leading Players:

There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Bicycle Market are:

○ Accell Group

○ Cervélo

○ Dorel Industries Inc.

○ Giant Bicycles

○ Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

○ Olympus Bikes

○ Scott Sports Sa

○ Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

○ Trek Bicycle Corporation

○ Kona Bicycle Company

The Following are the Key Features of Global Bicycle Report:

○ Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

○ Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

○ Porter's Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

○ Market Forecast Analysis for 2021-2027

○ Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

○ Market Segment Trend and Forecast

○ Market Analysis and Recommendations

○ Price Analysis

○ Key Market Driving Factors

○ Bicycle Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

