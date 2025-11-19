Sports Drink Market Size worth USD 22 Billion Globally, by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.8%

Sports Drink Market

Growing inclination of millennial population toward physical and fitness-related activities, expansion of fitness centers, rise in the buying power of consumers

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sports drink industry was generated $13.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, and witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06554 Consumers are actively focused on fitness & health. As a result, active & health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Functional food possesses specific nutrients & supplements which improvise athletic performance and metabolism.Most sports persons and athletes prefer consuming a sports drink as it gives them an extra boost in energy, maintains alertness, and promotes wakefulness. In addition, sports drinks are used to enhance performance and fulfill the nutritional needs of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients during workouts. Athletes consume such drinks to replenish lost energy after training or competition. Moreover, these drinks provide energy and fluids to the body to reduce fatigue and improve performance. The key players operating in this market such as The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc., mostly target sports persons and athletes, as they consume sports drinks on a regular basis. the manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative flavors and follow the sports drink market trends to cater to the increasing demand. Furthermore, aggressive marketing of sports drinks and the association of brands with sporting events & athletes have led to an increase in the consumption of sports drinks by many athletes to enhance their performance. The rise in the number of athletes and sports persons is expected to propel the growth of the sports drink industry.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-drink-market/purchase-options Sports drink contains carbohydrates in the form of sugar (glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose) or contains no sugar and are flavored instead with low-calorie sweeteners which are lost during sports performance. Since dehydration is a condition that causes a negative impact on sports performance, which may lead to cause both psychological as well as physiological illnesses, sports drinks are widely consumed to rehydrate the human body and increase athlete performance.Energy drinks, one of the popular energy supplements, are commonly available as supplementary products in convenience stores alongside other food grocery products. As a result, growth in retail infrastructure has given sports drinks the momentum to grow. Furthermore, the expansion of wellness and fitness centers as well as exercise parks resulted in an increase in the intake of sports drinks for energy-building purposes. In addition, the surge in the availability of sports drinks among online retailers has attracted more consumer base toward online retail, as it is easier for consumers to compare similar items and choose the drink with appropriate ingredients. In addition, the rise in marketing & advertising strategies for such items on television and digital media is expected to propel the sports drink market growth and contribute to substantial revenue generation during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06554 The global sports drink market is segmented into type, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. As per packaging type, the market is divided into PET bottles and cans. On the basis of application, the market is divided into athletes, casual consumers, and lifestyle users. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global sports drink market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and Europe.Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06554 Leading players of the global sports drink market analyzed in the research include GNC Holdings, LLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Jel Sert Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, Suntory Holdings Limited, Red Bull GmbH, The Kraft Heinz Company, AriZona Beverages USA, LLC, Xtreme Energy Group Ltd, PacificHealth Labs, GU Energy Labs, Monster Beverage Corporation, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global sports drink market Size . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Similar Reports:Alcoholic Energy Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcoholic-energy-drinks-market-A17211 Meal Replacement Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-replacement-drinks-market-A15983 Natural Food & Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-and-drinks-market

