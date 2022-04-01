Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean to Release Hard-Hitting Single “Flex Off” From His Debut Album
Multi-talented hip hop artist showcases untamed energy of signature sound in brand new single releasing April 1st from Empire, full album April 29th
This track turns it up with an energy that signifies the feel of the whole album”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His first single off his debut album, Chef Sean introduces the single “Flex Off.” Produced by Tin Man and released by Empire, the explosive single hits major streaming platforms on April 1st with the full album dropping on April 29th.Described by the acclaimed artist as a “hard-hitting club banger,” this first single should wet fans’ appetites for an explosive energy on which Chef Sean can deliver.
— Chef Sean
“This track turns it up with an energy that signifies the feel of the whole album,” shares Chef Sean. “Every song takes you on a trip, telling stories from my life and how I live.”
Raised in Chicago and now residing in Los Angeles, Chef Sean is featured alongside top artists like Jeremih, Al B, and more. Since 2018, a busy schedule of songwriting, recording, and performing sold-out shows with major artists has led him to the status of an unstoppable musical force. In less than five years, he has racked up a series of industry wins, including the Midwestern music scene’s highly prized Core DJ’s Artist of the Year award.
Chef Sean is well known for innovative setlists that make him an instant crowd favorite, as showcased in a spectacular recent performance at Rolling Loud Bay Area. The event introduced a wider audience to his world, further establishing his solid reputation among fellow artists and listeners alike. Such opportunities gave Chef Sean the chance to earn himself nationally syndicated radio airplay.
Catch the versatile artist’s latest single, “Flex Off,” on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms beginning April 1st, with his debut album available April 29th. To discover more about Chef Sean, follow @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.
About Chef Sean:
Sean “Chef Sean” Christopher is a multi-talented hip hop artist, songwriter, producer, and actor. Introduced to feature film performance at age 12 alongside Hollywood A-listers Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Sean’s latest movie project includes a starring role in addition to writing/performing the film’s title track. A consistently successful hip hop artist, Chef Sean built his reputation writing, producing, and performing on four albums before releasing his debut album, including the single “Flex Off.” His accolades also include performing sold-out live shows alongside top industry names.
He has been recognized as Core DJ’s Artist of the Year with nationally syndicated radio airplay. To discover more about Chef Sean, follow @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.
