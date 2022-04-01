Right Hand Technology Group Recognized on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Hand Technology Group, The Managed Cybersecurity Experts, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Right Hand Technology Group to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Right Hand Technology Group was chosen because of their unique approach to providing a comprehensive Cybersecurity Program to the SMB market. Their ability to work with their customer’s management to achieve Cyber Governance while working with their IT team to implement and maintain the proper controls necessary to protect against the current and future threats. By bringing best in class technology, mature processes, and deeply trained security specialists to the client at a fraction of the cost of building out their own Cybersecurity program, Right Hand Technology Group enables their clients to achieve a cybersecurity posture that would be out of reach for most companies.
“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”
“We are very honored to be recognized as a Pioneer in the Managed Services industry. Our team’s absolute dedication to working to properly secure our clients and continually improving processes is what creates trust with our clients who continue to refer us to other businesses.” said Josh Wilhelm, President of Right Hand Technology Group. “Our Cyber Security programs are best-in-class in the industry and this continues to fuel our growth. “
The MSP 500 list was featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About Right Hand Technology Group:
Right Hand Technology Group is a trusted Cybersecurity and IT Provider that helps organizations identify deficiencies in Cybersecurity and Compliance then customizes a program that fills the gaps that the organization may not be able to handle internally.
Our Mission:
Right Hand Technology Group has a mission to be the most trusted technology and cybersecurity consulting company with the most loyal employees and clients. To achieve this, we provide best-in class managed cybersecurity and IT Support services, backed by proven best-in class processes, delivered by a team dedicated to best in class results.
Our Goal:
Our goal is to work with you and your team to assess, stabilize and secure your organization. We provide you with the results of your organizations’ assessment as well as the remediation strategies to mitigate the risk. One of our core strengths is that we also help you implement remediation strategies and solutions. We have programs that are customizable to fill the gaps in your organization’s capabilities with our mature processes, deeply skilled team and tried and true technologies.
With many years of experience in helping organizations manage cyber risk, our specialists have a deep understanding of cybersecurity risks and defense. Our Security Services help you to identify what can harm your organization, your clients, and your stakeholders and build the right plan to mitigate risk.
www.RIGHTHANDTECHNOLOGYGROUP.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
Josh Wilhelm
Right Hand Technology Group
+1 844-254-7484
