ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 1-4) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers should prepare for significant closures of Interstate 10 in Phoenix this weekend, including one near Sky Harbor Airport, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend restrictions are in place (April 1-4):

Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” near Sky Harbor Airport and 19th Avenue (west of the tunnel) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 2) for pavement sealing. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound State Route 51 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Other westbound I-10 on-ramps within the closure, including the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10, will also be closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the Split (including exit to Sky Harbor Airport) closed . DETOURS : Westbound I-10 traffic will detour on northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers should consider other routes to avoid the closure including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) or westbound/southbound Loop 101 from the East Valley to the West Valley. Drivers leaving the west side of Sky Harbor Airport can consider using Buckeye Road and/or 24th Street as alternate routes .

near Sky Harbor Airport (west of the tunnel) (April 2) for pavement sealing. (Red Mountain Freeway) (including exit to Sky Harbor Airport) . : Westbound I-10 traffic will detour on northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street. Drivers should consider other routes to avoid the closure including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) or westbound/southbound Loop 101 from the East Valley to the West Valley. . Eastbound I-10 closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 “Stack” in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 4) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue also closed. DETOURS : Drivers on eastbound I-10 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Alternate freeway routes include northbound/eastbound Loop 101 to I-17 (or other destinations).

in west Phoenix (April 4) for pavement improvement work. (South Mountain Freeway) : Drivers on eastbound I-10 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Alternate freeway routes include northbound/eastbound Loop 101 to I-17 (or other destinations). Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (April 2) for pavement maintenance. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive closed. DETOURS : Allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider using southbound Hayden Road to eastbound Cactus Road to travel beyond the restriction.

(Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale (April 2) for pavement maintenance. : Allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider using southbound Hayden Road to eastbound Cactus Road to travel beyond the restriction. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and State Route 143/48th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 4) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed. DETOUR : Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

(April 4) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Northbound I-17 right lane closed overnight near Dunlap Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (April 1-2) for Valley Metro light rail construction project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed. DETOUR: Please stay alert and use caution in all work zones. Plan on using other nearby northbound I-17 on-ramps, including the ramp at Peoria Avenue. Note: This restriction also is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (April 3-6).

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.