Province provides recovery funding to hard-hit communities

CANADA, March 31 - People living in Merritt and Princeton will benefit from rural development grants to help them recover from the effects of climate-related events.  

“We need to ensure that we’re supporting rural communities so that jobs and services are there for the people who rely on them during and after challenging times,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests. “There’s no question that climate change has had a devastating impact on communities around the province, so we need to get funding to areas where it is most needed.”

As the lead for economic recovery in B.C.’s disaster recovery framework, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development worked directly with communities affected by the atmospheric river flood events. As a result, economic recovery funding is being provided to both Merritt and Princeton to support these communities in their recovery efforts.

“Our province is increasingly being affected by climate change, and when communities are trying to recover from these events, we want to make sure funding is in place for residents and businesses to support their recovery needs and the economic development opportunities they identify,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.

These new funds supported:

  • the Princeton Industrial Park Expansion & Marketing Recovery Strategy with a grant of $500,000 to support projects that will target economic recovery through industrial business and resident attraction, and stimulation of the local tourism sector; and
  • the City of Merritt with $500,000 to complete a suite of economic development projects and initiatives to support long-term economic recovery, including sustainable tourism and business and investment attraction.

This recovery funding is part of the government’s commitment to build resilient communities as outlined within the StrongerBC Economic Plan. The plan moves British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an economy that works for everyone. This long-term plan builds on B.C.’s strong economic recovery.

