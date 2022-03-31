Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Continuing Advisory Committee For Special Education

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Aaron Bangor, Ph.D., to the Continuing Advisory Committee For Special Education for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Sheryl Kubala and Diana Nelson for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The committee provides policy guidance on special education and related services for children with disabilities in Texas.

Aaron Bangor, Ph.D. of Austin is Sr. Lead User Experience Researcher at AT&T. He is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, and is board certified as both a Human Factors Professional and an Accessibility Professional.  Additionally, he is the chair of Disability:IN Central Texas and has served as a technical and policy expert for accessibility and disability issues with the Federal Communications Commission and Council of State Governments, and is active in national and international standards. Bangor received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering, a Master of Science, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Factors Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Sheryl Kubala of Austin is the parent of a medically complex/special needs child. She is a clinic ambassador and government advocate for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) Alliance, a member of the Family Advisory Council for Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, and a volunteer at Dell’s Children’s Hospital and Friends of Magnolia Parent Teacher Association. Kubala is the founder of the Austin TSC Family Council. Kubala received a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences from The University of Texas at Austin.

Diana Nelson of Martindale is the Special Education Coordinator for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. She is a member of the Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education. Nelson received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from The University of Texas – Pan American with Texas Educator Certificates in Secondary Biology, Secondary English and Educational Diagnostician PK-12.

