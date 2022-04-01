Britain Loves Baking Launches Easter Range with an Eggs-trap Special Bunny
Driven by their purpose to not only create baking boxes that taste good, but also do good, today Britian Loves Baking launches its Easter range
“We wanted to make sure there was something for bakers of all ages and skills by offering a variety of fun and egg-citing kits and our new baked format,”LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain Loves Baking Launches Easter Range with an Eggs-trap Special Bunny
— Greg Wixted
Driven by their purpose to not only create baking boxes that taste good but also do good, today Britain Loves Baking launches its Easter range with a hand packed specially created delicious Easter Love Bunny Kit (£12.50 includes mainland UK delivery). It comes with white Belgian chocolate and blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag and everything customers need to design & make one this super cute charity business. For every one of the kits that hops their way to a customer, they will donate £5 to the UNICEF appeal to protect the children of Ukraine.
This Easter they have a fantastic selection of products made with quality ingredients and with everything in the box there are no hidden costs or extra needed beyond the cost of the box. And this year every box has a large bag of sprinkles to make this year must have, Sprinkle Egg.
Easter will have the kids hopping with joy ,with their own Kids Chocolate Easter Egg making kit has everything they need to make two large and two small eggs, it includes 3 Easter egg moulds, 1.1kg of chocolate, smashed mini egg and milk chocolate fudge recipe kit and two Easter inspired chocolate bars kits. There is also a family sized version that makes for a fun family afternoon, creating wonderful chocolate eggs in time for Easter. (Both £39.00)
A fabulous new edition to the range is a large chocolate Easter egg and Golden Truffles kit, (RRP £35), this luxuriously indulgent Easter egg kit is made with creamy white chocolate, 500g and all you need to make ilk & Dark Raspberry & Gold Truffles, an entire chocolate tempering kit, digital thermometer, 600g of dark and white Belgian chocolate to make your eggs are included.
Back again this year is our make your own personalized contains everything you need to design, make, and decorate a large Easter egg from scratch as well as a mini-Easter egg mould, mini eggs, and the packaging so that you can give your egg away as a thoughtful gift. (RRP £19.99)
This Easter sees the return of two Britian Loves Baking cake making kit, the Pink Gin & Tonic classic cocktail cake making kit and a traditional G & T version alongside an amazing Strawberry & Speckled Egg Easter celebration baking kit, any of the three makes the perfect adult sharing dessert that’s guaranteed to wow your guests at an Easter lunch and servers 8-10 (RRP £25)
For those who want to make something special try their Easter Home Bread Baking Kit with everything to make Orange and Cranberry Hot Cross Buns and Simnel share ’n’ tear buns (RRP £10) with a Dough-nation going to the Real Bread Campaign and to finish off this year’s Easter range is a smashed Easter gg Brownie baking kit. Inspired by Cadbury’s famous Easter confectionery A single bake of their famous rich Chocolate brownies containing 300g of dark Belgian chocolate, topped with Creme Egg fondant smashed milk chocolate shells and smashed Mini Eggs and ready in 25 mins, ideal for the kids to make this Easter.
To bake or not to bake is the question this Easter? Baked is an amazing baked freshly Afternoon Tea at Home Box (£30 includes delivery) and contains: four hot cross scones served with clotted cream and cherry compote, two mini cherry, almond, and orange loaf cakes, 2 cheese and red onion marmalade tarts for the savoury side to your meal. To satisfy your sweet tooth, we’ve also added Spring macarons, chocolate mini egg mirror-glazed cakes, caramel and custard melting moment, dark chocolate and strawberry truffles plus a chocolate treat and not forgetting, of course, box of English afternoon loose leaf team for you to brew a fresh pot of tea with and it your order a box for 2, 4 6 or 8 people. Or for those who want to bake their own try their Easter Afternoon Tea Baking Box Kit (£30 includes delivery and serves four people)
Commenting on the launch, founder Greg Wixted said “We wanted to make sure there was something for bakers of all ages and skills by offering a variety of fun and egg-citing kits and our new baked format, Cakery By us. The impressive results delivered by our Easter Egg making kits last year presented us with an exciting opportunity to further extend this range, taking it to both individual and family sized formats”
The baking boxes that not only taste good but do good with their r Share a Bake campaign this Easter. Every time a customers buy from Britain Loves Baking; they donate a family bread-making kit to food charities so those families who cannot afford it do not have to go without a loaf of bread.
The entire range is available right now on Brtianlovebaking.com, Yumbles.com wholesale on The Bakers Bundle and Faire.co
Dave :Lee
Britain Loves Baking
+44 7753 930936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter