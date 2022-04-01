The Best in the Music Business Share Their Secrets!

Ultimate Compendium of Insights and Wisdom Covering Every Aspect of Today's Music Business — Direct from the Mouths of the Artists and Execs who Walk the Walk.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For The Record: The Best in the Music Business Tell It Like It Is is a backstage pass to the wisdom of the modern music industry. Within the pages are hard-won insights from the world of major music artists, elaborating on everything from songwriting to streaming, touring to ticket sales, licensing to living the life. And all the ins and outs and ups and downs in-between.

As multiple Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist Timbaland puts it:

“For anyone looking to break into the music industry at any level, this book is a must read. It's as powerful as sitting across the table and getting it straight from the folks who are at the top of their game.”

Consider For The Record your exclusive invitation to learn all the facets of a rapidly evolving business. It gives anyone who aspires to a career in music a rare glimpse into what it takes to make it to the top.

Songwriting legend Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in this last interview before his passing, speaks candidly about what it took to have a chart topping band over the course of three decades! Plus, artists, producers, songwriters, publishers, managers, promoters, C-suite executives and brand moguls such as Kelly Rowland, Wyclef Jean, Neil Sedaka, Maisy Kay, John Paul DeJoria, Julie Greenwald, Ali Campbell of UB40, Randy Phillips and many more industry luminaries pull no punches in telling it like it really is in today’s competitive music market.

“As we musicians carve out our paths for creative expression, longevity, and relevance in this business, For The Record is a perfect guide for showing us all the way,” says Kevin “K.O.” Olusola of the three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix.

For The Record is in lockstep with the on-going changes within a fast paced industry. It’s the ultimate roadmap for all the byways and highways into earning a living with your talent and creativity.

Now you can be a fly on the wall as these giants in the field speak with the spontaneity of warriors who are battling it out on the front lines to find what succeeds amidst the changes and upheaval being thrown at them. It’s like a state-of-the-art pro level seminar given by those who’ve written the rules, those who reinvented the rules and those who broke the rules in order to survive among the stiffest competition. And they’re here to groom the next generation who are eager to listen.

Whether you are an artist, a student of the industry, an entrepreneur, a C-suite executive, or anyone who wants to know more about the creation, development, promotion and sale of musical content, For The Record is for you.

For The Record. When it comes to the music industry, it’ll prepare you for what to look for, what to avoid, and what’s ahead.

As the first music business book worldwide, For The Record contains interactive bonus content. On their mobile phones or tablets, users are encouraged to proceed to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the For The Record app and follow the instructions.

