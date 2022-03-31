Gov. Wolf Announces $3.8 Million Federal Investment in Job Creation, Coal Community Revitalization

Governor Tom Wolf today announced a $3.8 million investment, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to create and retain more than 100 jobs, grow manufacturing, and support small diverse businesses in Bedford and Huntingdon counties.

“I’m grateful that the Biden Administration shares my commitment to supporting the diverse businesses and industries that power our economy in Pennsylvania while simultaneously creating new, good-paying jobs,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “This is a $3.8 million investment in a successful future for these communities.”

The $3.8 million investment is part of the Department of the Department of Commerce’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment program to support coal communities in their pandemic recovery, create new jobs and opportunities, and expand industry sectors.

Bedford County is receiving $2.6 million to construct a 24,000-square foot, multi-tenant building at Bedford County Business Park to support manufacturing businesses. The grant is generating a $640,000 local investment and expected to create 46 jobs and retain 36 jobs.

Juniata College in Huntingdon County is receiving $1.2 million to renovate and expand the capacity of their Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. The expansion will provide new space to be used by several diverse local businesses. Matched with $290,000 locally, the project is expected to create or retain 25 jobs.

Gov. Wolf has prioritized job creation and support for manufacturing in Pennsylvania since taking office in 2015.