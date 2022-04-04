Nuclear war threats inspires new music lyric video on YouTube
I never thought, that the day would come. We'd have to worry, 'bout an atomic bomb. I don't wanna die by a nuclear blast. How long is this gonna last?”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Hirsch has released a new song "Does Anybody Care", available now on most online music stores and streaming services.
A YouTube lyric video has been published for fans to read or sing along with the new song.
The song, created by writer/composer Carl Paradise, is about fears of nuclear war.
The timely song and video, in light of recent international events, highlights the history of school safety drills in the United States during the Cold War.
The lyric video was created by graphic artist Jenna Robinson with direction from the songwriter.
The music features San Diego saxophone player Tripp Sprague, and piano by Mark Hattersley. Other musicians include Jen Gomes on background vocals and Dave Buerger on bass.
The song was produced, arranged, and mixed by Carl Paradise, Alex Hirsch, and Mark Charles Hattersley, and mastered by Jonny Altepeter.
