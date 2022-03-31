Submit Release
The Nightmare on Film Street Podcast Launches NEVER SLEEP AGAIN Limited Series

The Nightmare on Film Street horror movie podcast, one of the leading Film/TV Review Podcasts, announces their NEVER SLEEP AGAIN limited series.

UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nightmare on Film Street, one of the leading Film/TV Review Podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, announces their NEVER SLEEP AGAIN series; a limited special release covering the entire A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise from beginning to end... in one sitting!

Nine feature films, nine full-length episodes, and NO SLEEP. Taking a page out of the heroes and heroines of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, horror hosts Kimberley Elizabeth and Jonathan Dehaan stayed awake through a marathon of grueling Freddy Krueger-filled hours. Through nine full-length special release episodes, they comment on the highs and lows of the franchise, with a goal to cement the ultimate A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise ranking by night's end.

"We may have under-estimated just what an undertaking 9-straight movie viewings and consecutive podcast recording sessions would be, but over 30 hours later, we made it to the other side - and without the aid of Hypnocil, mind you!" Said co-host, Jonathan Dehaan.

The Never Sleep Again limited series will debut on the Podcast's Patreon Page, an exclusive release to their Patreon supporters. "We wanted to do something above and beyond for the wonderful people who support our show every month with their hard-earned dollars," said co-host Kimberley Elizabeth. The first episode will debut on the platform the first week of April.

Regularly scheduled episodes of the Nightmare on Film Street horror movie podcast are released free to the public every Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

ABOUT NIGHTMARE ON FILM STREET
Launched in 2016 by two casual horror fans, Nightmare on Film Street quickly grew to become one of the leading tv/film review podcasts, let alone podcasts specifically tackling the horror genre. In addition to providing candid, comedic takes on your favorite horror films every week, hosting duo Kimberley Elizabeth and Jonathan Dehaan have interviewed such genre standouts as Joe Dante (Gremlins), William Sadler (Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey), James Wan (Malignant), Darren Lynn Bousman (Spiral), and more!


NOFSPODCAST.COM

Kimberley Elizabeth
Nightmare on Film Street
kim@nofspodcast.com
