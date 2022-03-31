Deception Pass State Park Commemorates 100 Year Milestone with Community Events and Beer

Deception Pass State Park 100 Year Anniversary Logo and Summer Ale Deception Pass State Park 100 Year Anniversary Logo and Summer Ale Two Beers Brewing Co Logo

Deception Pass Park Foundation celebrates 100 years of Deception Pass State Park with a series of events and a special beer release from Two Beers Brewing.

Our ethos at Two Beers centers around ‘Drink Beer. Go Outside. Be Happy.’ Creating Deception Pass Summer Ale is the perfect way for us to mark the celebration in the best way we know how.” — Felix Madrid, General Manager at Two Beers Brewing

WA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deception Pass State Park Turns 100 this year! Deception Pass State Park is the fourth most trafficked park in Washington State, with well over 2 million visitors annually. To encourage park visitors to experience, connect with, and protect the park’s unique resources, the centennial celebration includes a series of events throughout the spring and summer planned and hosted by the Deception Pass Park Foundation. The money raised through these events and supporting partnerships will help fund capital improvements for the park for years to come.

The 2022 Centennial event series includes events for all ages and interests - something for everyone - including:

⁃ Past Park Manager Commemoration- April 22; 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

⁃ Earth Day Restoration Project- April 24

⁃ Summer Program Kickoff- May 28

⁃ Trail Maintenance Day, M.D.- June 4

⁃ Arts in the Park Concert- July 2; 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

⁃ Vintage RV Rally & Classic Car Show- July 22 @ 11:00 am - July 24; 1:00 pm

⁃ Community Picnic in the Park- July 23

“The Deception Pass Park Foundation board and volunteers have been hard at work organizing an incredible list of events to commemorate the park centennial,” shares Terica Ginther, Board President. “As an entirely volunteer-run organization, we’ve invested significant time, thought, and love into planning these events and we hope to see folks from all over Washington (and beyond!) join us in celebrating 100 years of Deception Pass!” Event details can be found at deceptionpassfoundation.org. Sign up to attend or volunteer.

The biggest event in the Centennial celebration, the Community Picnic in the Park on July 23, brings back an old tradition started in 1919 before Deception Pass Park was even recognized as a state park. The 1922 picnic was even the location of the park’s original dedication. The Community Picnic will feature music, entertainment, food, festival vendors, and a beer garden. Event attendance is free and no registration is required, so please join the Park Foundation at East Cranberry Lake! The beer garden will have a varied selection of amazing local breweries: Two Beers Brewery, Anacortes Brewery, Chuckanut Brewery, District Brewing Co, Farmstrong Brewing Co, LaConner Brewing Co, North Sound Brewing Co, Penn Cove Brewing Co, and Wicked Tuna Brewing Co.

Many of the beers that will be featured at the Community Picnic have been specially created to commemorate the centennial celebration. Deception Pass Park Foundation has teamed up with Two Beers Brewing to release a seasonal Deception Pass Summer Ale. Felix Madrid, General Manager for Two Beers Brewing Co, was approached by Park Foundation Board members with the opportunity to create a celebratory beer benefiting the Park Foundation’s fundraising efforts. “Naturally, we try to include beer in all of our celebrations,” explained Madrid. “Our ethos at Two Beers centers around ‘Drink Beer. Go Outside. Be Happy.’ Creating Deception Pass Summer Ale is the perfect way for us to mark the celebration in the best way we know how.”

The centennial logo for Deception Pass Park Foundation as well as the can and box design for Deception Pass Summer Ale were created by Justina Burns, Two Beers Brewing Lead Designer. The 6 pack 12oz box is slated to hit the market in Washington late April and pays tribute to the beauty of Deception Pass Park with iconic imagery from the Pass. Packages of Deception Pass Summer Ale will be released at The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo on April 14 and the beer is currently available there on draft.

About Deception Pass Park Foundation Our mission is to provide financial and volunteer support to Deception Pass State Park to promote education and preserve resources.

Deception Pass State Park’s annual visitation rate is over two million! Your support plays a critical role in visitor’s experiences. All money raised goes to the direct benefit of the educational and resource protection programs of Deception Pass State Park. For information about the Centennial events, to volunteer, or donate, please visit deceptionpassfoundation.org

About Two Beers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007, Two Beers Brewing Co. crafts delicious, creative, and award-winning beers with quality Northwest ingredients. Located in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, Two Beers Brewing, voted Seattle’s Best Brewpub in Seattle Mag’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, shares The Woods tasting room with sibling company Seattle Cider Co (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) and features over 30 draft beers and ciders.

For more information, visit twobeersbrewing.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @twobeersbrewing