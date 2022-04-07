Indus Travels Launches New Destination for Tours — Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is a rapidly rising travel destination, and Indus Travels is launching new tours with value and affordability in mind.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a rapidly rising travel destination, Saudi Arabia has been increasingly attracting attention from travelers all around the world. It’s clear the country is transforming on various levels, which travelers are frequently noting upon returning from their trips. In light of recent changes, Indus Travels is officially launching new tours to Saudi Arabia, designed with affordability and exceptional experiences for travelers in mind.
What Do Travelers Need to Visit Saudi Arabia?
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from the United States and Canada can visit Saudi Arabia without presenting COVID-related travel documents. No testing or quarantine requirements are required. However, travelers will need to show proof of vaccination to enter public places in Saudi Arabia, including government and private establishments and public transportation.
Travelers will also need to demonstrate a visitor’s visa, which can most easily be obtained by applying online or upon arriving in the country. They will need to travel with mandatory health insurance that covers the cost of COVID-19 treatment, complete a mandatory registration form prior to departure, complete a health disclaimer form that will be submitted upon arrival, and download the Tawakkalna mobile app for contact tracing. This app will also be required for entry at some private establishments and museums.
Where to Travel in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is a diverse nation that many travelers frequent for its rich history and culture. There are many places to see in Saudi Arabia — popular tourist destinations include the capital city of Riyadh, known for its shopping malls, sand dunes, flavorful dishes, and national heritage, AlUla, famous for its unique rock formations, traces from ancient civilizations, and magnificent desert, and Jeddah, a city that is filled with historic museums, unique landmarks, and modern attractions.
A Glimpse of Saudi Arabia — 7 Days
Travelers can get a glimpse of Saudi Arabia with this 7-day small-group tour. Starting from $3099, they will explore Tabuk, AlUla, Tabuk, Neom, Hisma, and Mada’in Saleh (Hegra). This package includes 5 nights’ superior accommodation, roundtrip flights, daily breakfast, several lunches and dinners, airport transfers, sightseeing excursions, entrance fees, deluxe transportation, and air taxes, courtesy of Indus Travels.
Essential Saudi Arabia — 8 Days
This 8-day small-group tour, led by Indus Travels, will take passengers on a journey from Riyadh to Tabuk, stopping in the cities of Ha’il, Jubbah, AlUla, and Mada’in Saleh (Hegra). This package includes a full board meal plan, 6 nights’ accommodation in superior hotels, roundtrip flights, train tickets, sightseeing and entrance fees, airport transfers, and services of an English-speaking tour guide, starting from $3299.
Best of Saudi Arabia — 10 Days
For travelers who are ready to head on a longer tour through Saudi Arabia, this 10-day Indus Travels package will show them the best of Riyadh, Ha’il, Jubbah, AlUla, Tabuk, Neom, Hisma, and Mada’in Saleh (Hegra). With 8 nights’ superior accommodation, 22 meals, deluxe transportation roundtrip flights, airport transfers, sightseeing and more, they can head on a longer and more comprehensive journey with Indus Travels.
Safe Travels Assured
The experts at Indus Travels always make the health and safety of their travelers a priority. They have created a new set of standards with precautions set in place to create a safe environment for all passengers and staff. Bookings will be scheduled with the ability for travelers to postpone, change dates, and cancel their trips up to 60 days before departure. Vehicles will be sanitized before each trip and operators will follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization. Travelers can learn more about the Safe Travels Assurance Policy.
