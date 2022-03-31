MDHHS expands home lead services to all families in City of Benton Harbor $9 million allows for program expansion of lead investigations and abatement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 31, 2022

LANSING, Mich. - To help make all homes in the City of Benton Harbor lead-safe for families, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its lead abatement services to all homes in the city.

"Our goal is to assess every home in Benton Harbor for the presence of lead hazards in not only drinking water, but paint, dust and soil to ensure those homes are lead-safe for families through abatement services," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

"This is important and much-needed progress for the people of Benton Harbor," said Mayor Marcus Muhammad. "The additional funding from the state and the program expansion help us do even more to protect the health and safety of every Benton Harbor resident."

Previously, free lead abatement services were available to pre-1978 homes occupied by a child under 19 years of age, or a pregnant person enrolled in Medicaid, or homes occupied by a child under 6 years of age or a pregnant person whose household income is low/moderate.

The funding is part of $36 million in supplemental funding reached in agreement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature in December. Home lead services are now being offered to any housing unit, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. There are no household income requirements, and the services are available to single and multi-family residences. Owners of rental properties will be required to participate in cost sharing for services.

In-home lead investigation services can include environmental investigations to identify lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards. In addition, sequential water sampling to identify lead in drinking water and testing of non-household components (toys, dishes, furniture, etc.) with potential to contain lead will be offered.

Lead abatement services can include full abatement services for lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards. Pre-2014 bathroom and kitchen faucets used for potable water will be replaced regardless of water sampling results.

City of Benton Harbor residents can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

