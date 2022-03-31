Submit Release
Governor Carney Issues Revision and Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday issued a revision to the Public Health Emergency order and extended the order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, ​and to allow continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The revision enables the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to maintain the State of Delaware’s eligibility ​for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefits.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days. 

