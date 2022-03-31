Governor Carney Issues Revision and Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday issued a revision to the Public Health Emergency order and extended the order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, ​and to allow continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The revision enables the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to maintain the State of Delaware’s eligibility ​for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefits.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Click here for Governor Carney’s Public Health Emergency revision.

Click here for Governor Carney’s Public Health Emergency extension.

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.

###