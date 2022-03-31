Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

Second Circuit Seeking Court-Appointed Arbitrators

Posted on Mar 31, 2022 in News & Reports, Press Releases

WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Second Circuit Court Annexed Arbitration Program (CAAP) is seeking qualified attorneys to serve as court-appointed arbitrators.

The CAAP program provides mandatory, non-binding arbitration for all tort cases having probable jury award value of $150,000 or less.

Attorneys practicing in the Second Circuit would have a great opportunity to contribute valuable time and experience to the community by providing litigants with an efficient and fair resolution to their case, with minimum cost.

Those interested in becoming arbitrators shall have substantial experience in civil litigation, and shall have been licensed to practice law in the State of Hawaii for five years. Upon selection arbitrators will review a brief video prior to being sworn in to the CAAP program. Currently, court arbitrators are not compensated. A small stipend, per case, is provided to help defray out-of-pocket expense.

To help grow and sustain the continued success of the CAAP program, we are seeking interested individuals.

Please contact Susan Portabes at 808-244-2927 or email arbitration.2cc@courts.hawaii.gov for more information.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Second Circuit Seeking Court-Appointed Arbitrators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.