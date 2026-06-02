2026 Law Day Art Contest – Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi Winners Announced

From left: Elise Schlueter, 3rd Grade, Makua Lani Christian Academy (First Place); Judge Joanna Sokolow, Third Circuit District Family Court; Kylexi Cho, 2nd Grade, Honaunau Elementary School; and Johnnie Gouveia, 1st Grade, Honaunau Elementary School. The students were recognized for their winning Law Day artwork.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Third and Fifth Circuits recognized students who participated in the 2026 Law Day Art Contest. This year’s theme, “The Rule of Law and the American Dream,” invited students to explore how the rule of law protects individual freedoms and supports the ability of all people to pursue their goals.

In preparation for the contest, students were introduced to the central focus of this year’s Law Day and learned about the principle that no individual is above the law—a concept that safeguards the rights of all people to live freely and pursue their goals.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna poses with Cadence Christensen, a sixth‑grade student at Kamehameha Intermediate School, who earned first place in the Intermediate School Division of the Law Day Art Contest on May 1, 2026.

Third Circuit – Hawaiʻi Island

Hilo

Titan Alameda, a third‑grade student at Kamehameha Elementary School; Cadence Christensen, a sixth‑grade student at Kamehameha Intermediate School; and Daniel Takashi Nucci, a twelfth‑grade student at Waiākea High School, were selected as this year’s top award recipients in Hilo.

Awards were presented on May 1 by Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna. Each winner received a Law Day certificate and medal, and additional students were recognized with honorable mentions.

Elementary



First Place – Titan Alameda, Kamehameha Elementary | 3rd Grade

Second Place – Kulewa Kahoʻohalahala, Kamehameha Elementary | 2nd Grade

Third Place – Mahina Kahoʻohalahala, Kamehameha Elementary | 2nd Grade

Intermediate

First Place – Cadence Christensen, Kamehameha Intermediate | 6th Grade

Second Place – Taylor Rose Calicdan, Keaʻau Middle School | 6th Grade

High School

First Place – Daniel Takashi Nucci, Waiākea High School | 12th Grade

Second Place – Chelbi Jo Baybayan Brown, Kamehameha High School | 10th Grade

Third Place – Helena Corrigan, Waiākea High School | 10th Grade

Some of the Third Circuit’s Law Day Art Contest entries on display at the Kona Courthouse.

Kona

A total of 31 students from elementary, intermediate, and high schools submitted original artwork reflecting their understanding of this year’s theme.

Elise Schlueter, a third‑grade student at Makua Lani Christian Academy, won first place, followed by second‑place winner Kylexi Cho, a second‑grade student at Honaunau Elementary School, and third‑place winner Johnnie Gouveia, a first‑grade student also from Honaunau Elementary School.

“We were excited to have keiki in the courtroom for this special event. The Law Day Poster Contest engages our youth in civic education and encourages future lawyers,” said District Family Court Judge Joanna Sokolow.

Elementary – Kona

First Place – Elise Schlueter, Makua Lani Christian Academy | 3rd Grade

Second Place – Kylexi Cho, Honaunau Elementary School | 2nd Grade

Third Place – Johnnie Gouveia, Honaunau Elementary School | 1st Grade

District Family Court Judge Gregory Meyers presents the Law Day Art Contest winners Jaycee Manguchei, Gianna Carina Doldolea, and Xian Alcaran, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Courtroom 3 of the Pu‘uhonua Kaulike building.

Fifth Circuit – Kauaʻi

The Fifth Circuit celebrated Law Day at the Puʻuhonua Kaulike building in Līhuʻe, where Judge Gregory Meyers announced the winners before an audience of students, parents, and teachers.

Students also had the unique opportunity to sit in the judge’s chair, making the event both educational and memorable.

Middle School – 8th Grade Division

First Place – Gianna Carina Doldolea

Second Place – Xian Alcaran

Third Place – Jaycee Manguchei

High School – 9th Grade Division