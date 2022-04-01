CHOROIDEREMIA CONFERENCE RETURNS WITH STRENGTHENED COMMITMENT TO END THIS RARE INHERETED RETINAL DISEASE

Choroideremia Research Foundation celebrates 22 of research progress and unwavering commitment to find a cure for a retinal disease that causes blindness

With 22 years of growth and advancement, we have much to celebrate in our commitment to find a cure for all those affected by choroideremia around the world.” — Neal Bench, CRF board president

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is excited to resume its annual International Conference. Patients, family members and researchers will gather in Rochester, New York this summer for three days to celebrate research progress, share upcoming plans, and strengthen community. Early-bird registration ends on April 15, 2022.

The 10th CRF conference brings together over 250 stakeholders in the choroideremia (CHM) community with an action-packed agenda of education sessions, an exhibit hall, demonstration workshops, networking, and a lot of fun. There’s something for everyone:

• Patients have the unique and affirming ability to meet with fellow CHM patients and share stories.

• Family members connect with others learning how to best support the CHM patients in their lives.

• Researchers share their latest work, meet with colleagues, and engage with patients.

• Businesses serving the CHM community showcase their latest products and services.

An impressive roster of over 20 speakers will share their latest research results and discuss future work. Just a few of the featured speakers and their presentations include:

Advances in Assistive Technology Speaker: John Ross Rizzo, MD NYU Langone Medical Center and NYU Tandon School of Engineering - Director of Technology and Innovation for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

tRNA and Genetic Engineering Speaker: David Gamm, MD, PhD Director, McPherson Eye Research Institute, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The Future of Stem Cell Therapy for CHM Speakers: Michael Young, PhD, FARVO, Co-Director, Ocular Regenerative Medicine Institute; Director, Minda de Gunzburg Center for Retinal Regeneration; Associate Scientist, Schepens Eye Research Ocular Regenerative Medicine Institute; Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear; and Brian Ballios, MD, PhD, FRCSC Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, University of Toronto

“We are thrilled to bring the International Conference back to the CHM community,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president. “With 22 years of growth and advancement, we have much to celebrate in our commitment to find a cure for all those affected by choroideremia around the world.”

Sponsors include Biogen, Spark Therapeutics, Bausch Foundation, and Visit Rochester.

Exhibitors include American Council of the Blind, American Printing House, C-Tech, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Randolph Sheppard Vending Facility Program, Vis-Ability and more.

Auction prize donors include Cocoons, Daylight, Stella Lighting, Two Blind Brothers, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts among others.

The conference takes place June 15-18, 2022, at the Woodcliff Hotel and Spa in Rochester, New York. Please visit the CRF website homepage (curechm.org) and click on the event banner link to learn more and register.

###

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects and may eventually progress to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for choroideremia.

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided over $4.5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit curechm.org

