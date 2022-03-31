The Biden Budget Will Build a Better and Stronger America for Workers and Families

On Monday, March 28, the White House Office of Management and Budget released the President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, which harnesses the momentum of the fastest-growing American economy in decades to expand economic opportunity and prosperity for the American people through targeted, fiscally-responsible investments in key government priorities.

At home, the Biden Budget will build a better and stronger America by keeping our communities safe, spurring job creation, and lowering costs for working families. The President’s Budget acts to bolster American leadership abroad by advancing key equity and global health priorities, strengthening our national defense, and reiterating our commitment to the Ukrainian people and our European allies through critical funding to counter Russian aggression and meet emerging regional needs.

STRENGTHENS AMERICA’S LONG-TERM FISCAL OUTLOOK

The President’s Budget improves our nation’s long-term fiscal outlook by acting to reduce deficits and lower the economic burdens of debt, while ensuring its investments are fiscally responsible by making sure that large corporations and the wealthiest Americans are paying their fair share.

The President’s Budget projects that the deficit in FY22 will be $1.3 trillion lower than last year’s , the largest single-year decline in America’s history.

Reverses the damage to our fiscal outlook caused by the Trump Tax Cuts, which prioritized corporate interests over those of America’s workers and families, by returning the corporate tax rate to 28%.

Ensures the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share by reforming the tax code to make sure that working families are not paying a higher percentage of taxes than the wealthiest few.

ACTS ON BIPARTISAN PRIORITIES FOR THE PEOPLE

The Biden Budget will build a better, stronger America by delivering key bipartisan priorities for the American people including action to strengthen our mental health support systems, keep our communities safe, spur innovation and research on critical health issues, and address the opioid crisis.

Provides critical funding to bolster our behavioral health workforce, expand youth mental health and suicide prevention programs, and build out crisis services infrastructure to meet America’s mental health needs, which have been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget will strengthen the mental health system’s capacity to connect Americans with crucial mental health care.

”The budget plan outlines President Joe Biden's health priorities, which include improving public health infrastructure, advancing mental healthcare and making maternal health more equitable.” [Modern Healthcare, 3/29/22]

Invests nearly $11 billion dollars to combat the overdose epidemic, an ongoing public health challenge that has affected countless Americans by expanding access to treatment and support.

Supports community violence intervention and crime prevention programs run by law enforcement agencies across America, enabling them to combat crime and better protect our communities.

Funds programs to support the Violence Against Women Act, recently reauthorized by Congress, to reduce gender-based violence and support survivors.

“$1 billion would go toward supporting the Violence Against Women Act, a law that President Biden championed as a senator. The 95 percent increase over the 2021 funding level supports legal and housing assistance, new services for L.G.B.T.Q. survivors and programs to combat online abuse. It also includes $120 million to address a backlog in rape kits, an increase of $72 million.” [The New York Times, 3/28/22 ]

Kickstarts medical innovation with a proposed major investment for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), which will harness the federal government’s research and development capacity to improve the health of all Americans.

RESTORES AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ABROAD

At a decisive time for America, the President’s Budget acts to confront growing threats and strengthen our commitment to our allies and partners. By ensuring our military has the resources necessary to safeguard our national defense, modernizing American diplomacy, and continuing the Administration’s commitment to American leadership on the international stage, the Biden Budget renews our global leadership and prepares us to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Ensures that our military has the resources and equipment necessary to respond to emerging threats and deter our adversaries.

Supports European allies and provides critical resources to the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia’s unprovoked, illegal invasion.

Renews America’s role as a global leader in international organizations by fully funding our commitments to the United Nations and restoring our historic role as a major World Bank donor.

Defends democracy and human rights globally, while advancing equity and equality initiatives, including funding for the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund that promotes the economic security of women and girls while expanding their participation in conflict prevention and recovery.

ADDRESSES THE CLIMATE CRISIS

Building on the momentum of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which accelerated our clean energy goals while promoting climate resilience and environmental justice , the Biden Budget is committed to combatting climate change and expanding the clean energy economy, both of which will help lower energy costs for working families and promote economic opportunity.

“The White House is seeking $1.2 billion to jump-start domestic clean energy manufacturing capabilities. Of that new money, $1 billion would go toward an international clean energy manufacturing supply chain effort and $200 million for an effort to accelerate solar manufacturing.” [E&E News, 3/29/22 ]

Contains funding aimed at lowering energy costs for households across America by promoting climate resilience and energy efficiency, including in rural, Tribal, and disadvantaged communities.

Invests $20 million into creating a Rural Clean Energy Initiative to create good-paying, union jobs and expand economic opportunity in rural areas.

Advances key environmental justice priorities contained within the President’s Justice40 initiative to support underserved communities and reduce disproportionate health impacts caused by environmental pollution.

