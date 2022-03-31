Submit Release
April Fish and Game Commission Meeting Location Change

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 March 31, 2022

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Road in Tuftonboro, NH. This represents a change of venue for the meeting. The NH Fish and Game Commission’s Strategic Planning Committee will meet that same day, at the same venue, from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. followed by a Legislative Committee meeting from 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.

