Bitcoiner Bruce Fenton Running for US Senate in New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, NH, ROCKINGHAM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Fenton, Bitcoiner and free markets advocate, announced today his bid for the United States Senate representing New Hampshire. Fenton is an entrepreneur and serves as CEO of Chainstone Labs and Managing Director of Watchdog Capital, a licensed securities brokerage firm.

“America is at one of its most crucial times in history. Much of what we know and what makes our country great is under threat. We have an extraordinary opportunity to build a better country and world by embracing our core Constitutional values.” said Fenton who is running on a platform of freedom, human rights, free markets and peace. “I’m very much against the lockdowns, movement passes and other abuses we’ve seen over the last two years. I’m in favor of personal choice, sound economics, capitalism and small government.”

Fenton has 28 years of experience in global finance. He has worked and lived around the world and has completed billions of dollars in transactions and worked with some of the world’s largest investors. Fenton got his start on Wall Street after serving in the US Navy and has worked full time on Bitcoin and digital assets since 2013. He served as Executive Director of the Bitcoin Foundation, is host of the well known Satoshi Roundtable event series, is a successful angel investor, supporter of open source software and is a well known cypherpunk.

Fenton is in favor of limiting government and increasing human choice and freedom. He intends to run a campaign focused on access, transparency and using the latest technology to help voters get to know him and what he stands for. Fenton’s website is www.brucefenton.com.

He will be hosting regular Zoom, Clubhouse and Twitter spaces conversations and traveling New Hampshire in an RV. Fenton says he will continue working on his businesses, investments and other work in Bitcoin and digital assets. “Live Free or Die is our state motto”, said Fenton, “there’s never been a more important time to live and embrace this. We have a country to save.”

Fenton lives on a historic farm on the Great Bay in Seacoast New Hampshire with his wife and their four children.