This Week New York Art Life Interviews the Young Designer. Bharti Kodnani: Containing Multitudes within Design.
The New York Art Life Interviews- Bharti Kodnani.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week New York Art Life interviewed designer Bharti Kodnani and her amazing work. She is a groundbreaking multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn, New York who makes a difference to her by being unique to her vision of her. She has a unique experience in robotics and her only passion is exploring new technologies that apply to design. She is part of the HLW technology start-up called "Next". There, she is a specialist in technology and design, where she takes on many roles. She is working on some visualization projects. You can deepen and read the entire interview on New York Art Life.
