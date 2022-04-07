Submit Release
Preg Appetit Streamlines What to Eat While Nursing and Going Through the Motions of Postpartum

Preg Appetit, an online pregnancy nutrition service, provides customized plans for a healthy diet for pre, during, and post-pregnancy

You need more extra calories a day (about 500) when lactating than you did during pregnancy!”
— Ashley Shaw, RD
STONY POINT, NEW YORK, US, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregnancy is an exciting journey many take. While most prepare themselves for being pregnant, it is equally important to remember the two things that occur post-delivery: nursing and postpartum. Preg Appetit specializes in culminating a needs-based diet specific to each woman in every step of her journey, including postpartum and when nursing.

Preg Appetit’s licensed dietitians cater to each mom-to-be and mother for their pre-pregnancy, during, and postpartum needs. Services included are 1:1 consultation, personalized recipes, and accountability checks. It’s been said that the best way to take care of others is to take care of one’s self. In reference to Ashley Shaw’s Fourth Trimester Food Preparation (babyfoodforthought.com), “You need more extra calories a day (about 500) when lactating than you did during pregnancy!” As a new mother, increasing caloric intake will keep up energy levels and milk supply. It is also highly recommended to continue taking prenatal vitamins to help with recovery.

One simple way to start preparing for the arrival of a baby is to start preparing the kitchen as soon as possible. The earlier a routine is set in place, the better and easier it will be to carry over from pre-baby to post-baby. Ashley Shaw breaks it down into three steps:

Step 1: Think about and write down the food that is enjoyed, what is eaten on a regular basis, and go-to comfort foods
Step 2: Think about the different times of the day. Consider foods that can be eaten throughout the day vs time-specific meals (like meatballs and sauce).
Step 3: Make a list of recipes and ingredients needed (as well as quantities), keeping in mind the number of mouths to feed. Doubling recipes can simplify meal planning to have a fresh, hot meal and leftovers to freeze for future meals.

A great hack while planning out meals is to group some recipes together, so certain ingredients are only needed to be prepped once.




About Preg Appetit

Founded by Dan and Daniela Caglione, Preg Appetit has a team of health professionals who aim to help women with customized healthy diet plans for pregnancy. They help women determine what to eat when they are pregnant, so they protect their health and the health of their baby. The service offers multiple options to choose from, with packages that offer tools and information for a healthy pregnancy. To get more information, visit the site at: https://www.pregappetit.com/.

Dan Caglione
PregAppetit
+1 626-494-2998
You just read:

