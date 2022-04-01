Revolver Presents WARHOL LIVES: 2022 Print Market Report
Revolver Gallery has released their 2022 Print Market Report, the definitive guide to collecting Warhol prints.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolver Gallery is proud to announce the release of their 2022 Andy Warhol Market Report, available for sale March 31st on Amazon. Titled WARHOL LIVES: 2022 Print Market Report by Revolver is the first and only comprehensive review of its kind, providing an invaluable resource for collector’s to better understand Andy Warhol’s long standing position in the global art market. The report chronicles historic and recent data related to the performance of Warhol’s prints, plus more material about Warhol’s life and work.
Art collector and Warhol expert Ron Rivlin has crafted a holistic review of Warhol’s performance in the art market over the past decade. Rivlin is the owner of Revolver Gallery in Los Angeles, the only art gallery in the world with a one-artist program focused on the life and work of Andy Warhol. For diehard Warhol fans and art collectors alike, the book is an in-depth guide to understanding Warhol’s market in the current decade.
Andy Warhol has been called the “One-Man Art Market,” with sales of his art comprising more than five percent of global art sales. While Warhol continues to outperform the art market at large, and even the Dow Jones, new collectors become interested in Warhol’s market every year. It’s one thing to be aware of Warhol as a powerful investment opportunity, but how do new buyers navigate his market?
In the 2022 Warhol Print Market Report, Rivlin leverages his art expertise and experience to demystify the Warhol market for investors and collectors. He draws from numerous sources of art market data to present a holistic overview of the Warhol print market today, along with the updated 2022 Warhol Print Market Index. He explains how Warhol print prices are determined, their average rate of increase, and why the majority of Warhol prints sell for above their high estimate; how the market contracted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and why it enjoyed a historically strong return in 2021. The report also makes projections about Warhol prints to watch in the next five years, the long-term shift in Warhol collector demographics, and trends in the art world that affect the market.
The market report is a product of tireless research into archives, interviews, and decades of personal experience buying and selling Warhol’s work. Outside of market performance, the book is supplemented by investigations into Warhol’s career and personal life, with compelling analyses of his massive Pop Art canon and his championing of business art.
Ron Rivlin is a Canadian entrepreneur and seasoned art dealer from Los Angeles, California. After making a name for himself in the music industry, promoting concerts and eventually starting a talent agency, Rivlin established Revolver Gallery in Beverly Hills in 2012 with the goal of owning as many Warhol’s as possible. The gallery has since become the go-to place for Warhol collectors and fans, now located in West Hollywood. It is the only art gallery that specializes in Andy Warhol’s work, and the largest gallery-owned collection of Warhols in the world. In 2015, Revolver brought three public exhibitions to Canada, consecutively breaking records for the largest exhibition of Warhol’s work to ever take place in the country. Two years later, Revolver launched Andy Warhol: Revisited | Thirty Years Later in Los Angeles, running from February to August of 2017. The event, which was free to the public, showed over 200 Warhols in rotation, and marked the first time the artist’s Rolls Royce Silver Shadow was ever exhibited in public.
Revolver is dedicated to the promotion and education of Andy Warhol and his Pop Art through public outreach, strategic partnerships with leading art institutions, international exhibitions, and various contributions to the Warhol subculture, such as the print market report. The 2022 Warhol Print Market report is a must have for Warhol super fans and anyone who is serious about collecting the artist's prints.
