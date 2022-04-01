Bet on Fantasy Sports Con this June in Las Vegas
They say no one cares about fantasy sports...well we do!”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Sports-Con (FSC) will be the first all sports convention dedicated to the fantasy sports industry. The single day event will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10am – 5pm at The Las Vegas Convention Center. FSC will include athlete & celebrity meet n’ greets, panel discussions, sports activations, retail pop-ups, media interviews, NFT tickets, and more. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $79.99 for a limited time.
A few confirmed notable guests include Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, NBA
Veteran and BIG3 Co-Captain Larry Sanders, Olympic Gold Medalist and 7x World Champion
Brittney Reese, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and NFL wide receiver Devin Funchess.
Additional names will be announced at a later date.
“We have a unique opportunity to connect fans with the athletes and sports personalities they
follow consistently. While social media has made it seem as though fans can easily engage with
professional athletes, over the years real life access has dwindled significantly. FSC is a safe community
where fans can live out their dreams of taking pictures with the players they love to
root for, while learning more about fantasy sports.” said Alex Johnson, Founder and CEO of FSC.
According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, more than 60 million people play fantasy
sports worldwide, up from 32 million in 2010.
FSC is unique in the marketplace. Sports fans now have a convention to rival their comic-loving friends. They aim to follow the success of the beloved San Diego Comic-Con and build the largest community of die-hard fans in the world through fun live events dedicated to the education and promotion of the fantasy sports industry.
