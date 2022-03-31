Kokanee fishing workshops coming to Southwest Idaho on April 2 and April 23

Idaho Fish and Game and local tackle manufacturer Kokabow Fishing Tackle LLC are partnering to provide a one-stop shop for all things kokanee during two workshops in April.

Idaho Fish and Game staff will be on hand to discuss kokanee biology and management, and talk about the status of our region's most popular kokanee fisheries. Alan Greenhalgh, owner of Kokabow FIshing Tackle, will provide a wealth of information about kokanee fishing techniques – covering equipment, tackle and trolling.

"These workshops provide a great avenue for anglers to understand not only the incredible amount of effort that Fish and Game puts into providing and managing world-class kokanee fisheries in the Southwest Region and how those fisheries are currently faring, but also – probably more important for many anglers – how to best take advantage of the great kokanee fishing opportunities that surround them," Butts said. "Mr. Greenhalgh does a great job of providing that information to anglers."

The first of the two workshops will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office in Nampa (15950 N. Gate Blvd.). The second will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Fish and Game Headquarters in Boise (600 S. Walnut St.). Both workshops are free to attend.

"We are hoping for a good turnout, and are looking forward to seeing anglers out at these events," Butts said.