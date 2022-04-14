Top Music Festival in San Diego Returns in 2022
Best San Diego Music Festival Produce a Different Experience for California”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Top Music Festival in San Diego Returns in November 2022. This festival made major headlines in San Diego Music Festival History for engaging not only 1 venue but the entire city’s downtown core and hosted over 100 (one hundred) of the top music artists across more than 10 stages. This is what makes Wonderfront Music Festival the Best Music Festival in California and many are happy to see the festival’s return. The Best Music Festival in California plays out across beautiful waterfront parks, piers, and yacht parties. More than 250 downtown bars, restaurants, breweries, and hotels are all within steps. Ferries between stages or to the beautiful beaches of Coronado Island. After-parties in the Gaslamp Quarter and Little Italy. Sunset cruises, ocean activities, and jet boat rides. America’s craft beer capital, and one of the top culinary cities. All imagined into one unique and diverse festival destination. Pop in and out of the festival grounds at any time with your RFID wristband, as Wonderfront takes over the downtown waterfront of San Diego.
— Top Music Festivals in California Evolved
This top festival brings a much-needed boost to the San Diego economy by stimulating hospitality, transportation, local artists, and many other local businesses. Hosting an annual art and music festival provides a cadence for growth that all of San Diego can tie into and prosper from.
This San Diego Music Festival has released tickets that go on sale to the public on April 14, and start on pre-sale on April 7.
Wonderfront has the best lineup in California for 2022.
The Best California Music Festival Lineup of 2022 will be in San Diego starting with Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon, and The Zac Brown Band.
Zac Brown Band
Kings of Leon
Gwen Stefani
G-Eazy
Young the Giant
Thundercat
Big Boi
Swae Lee
Quinn XCII
EARTHGANG
Lauren Daigle
Noah Cyrus
Mod Sun
Two Feet
Hippie Sabotage
Niko Moon
SOJA
Skip Marley
Cam
Fitz and The Tantrums
Trevor Hall
Whethan
Cheat Codes
Bakermat
Goldfish
Judah & The Lion
MAX
Wilderado
HIRIE
Joey Purp
Party Shirt
Kossisko
Desure
Bakar
Daring Greatly
Carlie Hanson
Liily
Saint Cecilia
Almost Monday
Niko Rubio
Myron Elkins
