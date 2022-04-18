New Book: 'Exposing Fraud in Senior Care,' can Help Avoid Rampant Fraud & Manipulation by Home Caregivers
"Would you know if your trusted caregiver is ripping off your parent? Do you know how to best qualify an Agency or Caregiver? Who can you Trust?"
Raise the Bar on Caregivers will Raise the Bar on the Quality of Care.”FAYETTEVILLE, AR, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even if families have the means to pay for caregiving it can be difficult to find reputable compassionate help who will not rip them off or betray their trust. "Caregiving fraud is rampant," says Jacklyn Ryan, a senior care advocate, consultant, speaker and author who points out that more than $37 billion is stolen each year through the financial exploitation of seniors, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 33 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 599,800 openings for home health and personal care aides are projected each year, on average, over the decade.
— Jacklyn Ryan
Her new book, CareGivers ScareTakers: Exposing Fraud in Senior Care (Five Vines Press), is designed to help families hire reputable caregivers and avoid the fraudsters. Ryan calls the latter "ScareTakers" and was shaken to the core when she overheard her dad's caregiver exclaiming, "Nobody can take care of you like I can, and you don't need anybody but me!" She had taken thousands of dollars from her dad.
The experiences of living through years of dealing with an unscrupulous caregiver that was hired by an agency and later dealing with a different agency and its unscrupulous caregivers for her mom led her to become a senior care advocate to research and write her book.
I wrote this book to share my and other adult children's personal challenges and horrific situations. This book can serve as a gateway to communication between you and your family. I want you to avoid or overcome the difficulties that I and others have experienced."
Raise The Bar on Caregivers will Raise the Bar on the Quality of Care.
In an Interview, she can talk about:
What you need to know and the questions to ask the agency and caregiver
The clues that a caregiver may be a scammer
What happened when her father fell in love with his caregiver
Why families need to have a care plan in place before a crisis hits
Ways to ensure a living wage for caregivers that benefits everyone
Her role in strengthening laws in her state to provide better protection for vulnerable family members
"This book is about the various parent care traps depicted through actual stories and information on how to avoid these traps. You need to understand the caregiver landscape in your state in order to navigate your family to a safe space. You need this book." — Linda Mac Dougall, M.A., HHP, CMT, author of The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar
About the Author
Jacklyn Ryan is a senior care advocate and USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author featured in Success Mindsets: How Top Entrepreneurs Succeed in Business and Life (Leaders Press). She has appeared on her local ABC-TV affiliate and various podcasts.
