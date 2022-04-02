PunkinFutz X Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes releases Read and Play Bundle for Autism Acceptance Month
PunkinFutz X Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes releases Read and Play Bundle for Autism Acceptance Month Collab pairs fidget toys with award-winning kid’s book about sensory differences by neurodivergent creators.
Collab pairs fidget toys with an award-winning kid’s book about sensory differences by neurodivergent creators.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PunkinFutz, a sensory play company, celebrates Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month with neurodivergent author Lindsey Rowe Parker and autistic illustrator Rebecca Burgess, creators of the award-winning book about sensory differences, Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down.
The Read and Play Bundle features PunkinFutz sensory toys including a PomPom Little, and the brand new Marble Maze PLUSH fidget, paired with the award-winning kids book about sensory differences!
1 in 6 children struggles daily with sensory processing challenges. Sensory processing refers to the mechanisms of how we feel and using what we sense to understand the world around us.
Sometimes it is easy for us to self-regulate, and sometimes we can struggle. Learning to identify the areas and sensory inputs that we need support with as individuals helps us find ways to regulate our bodies and emotions.
“We all feel sensory input differently — but it's hard for us to imagine what it’s like living in the body of people with experiences different than our own”. Caitlyn Berry, OTR/L Occupational Therapist, Pediatric Therapy
“Picture books are a powerful tool to allow kids and their loved ones to learn about things that are complex in a way that is approachable and fun!” says author Lindsey Rowe Parker. “Partnering with PunkinFutz to pair Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down with their award-winning fidget toys is a fun way to take this story, and apply it to real life!”
“As the mom of a child on the Autism spectrum, celebrating neurodiversity is a core value of PunkinFutz. Our award-winning products provide sensory input to help children calm and focus. We employ a workforce of adults with disabilities, including those on the Spectrum,” says PunkinFutz founder and CEO Lisa Radcliffe. “Partnering with Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes is an amazing opportunity to support neurodivergent and autistic creators, and bring this terrific book to the kids we serve!”
“Acknowledging these differences from a place of understanding and compassion empowers kids with sensory differences and helps them feel seen, known, and loved — just as they are” says Lindsey.
What’s in the PunkinFutz X Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Read and Play Bundle?
The PunkinFutz PomPom Little is colorful and soft with an elastic center, providing soothing sensory support and playful opportunities for fine and gross motor skill-building.
The Marble Maze Finger Articulation Fidget strengthens executive functioning, supports focus, increases hand strength and finger articulation, builds fine motor skills, and promotes self-regulation.
Award-winning book about sensory differences, Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down. The vibration in her feet when she runs, the tap-tap-tap of her spoon on the table at mealtime, the trickle of cool water running over her hands—these are the things that calm her jitters down. This book is for anyone who has ever felt the need for a wiggle, stomp, or squeeze!
__________________________________________________________________
About PunkinFutz, A Sensory Play Company
Launched in 2016, PunkinFutz uses accessible design to create sensory play products for children with a broad range of physical, sensory, developmental and emotional needs. PunkinFutz products promote individual expression, creativity and imagination. PunkinFutz products are manufactured using the highest quality materials and responsible sourcing, including production in the US by adults with disabilities. PunkinFutz has won awards for its innovative products and is a member of the Toy Industry Association (TIA). Founder Lisa Radcliffe is a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), the New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) and Council for Exceptional Children (CEC). All PunkinFutz products meet ASTM F963 standards.
About Lindsey Rowe Parker
Lindsey is neurodivergent author of the award-winning book about sensory differences, Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down and she hopes it connects with everyone who has felt the need for a wiggle, stomp or squeeze! The book is illustrated by autistic author Rebecca Burgess, and Spanish translation Meneos, Pisotones, Y Apretones Para Calmar Mi Cosquilleo by Laura Fuentes López. Visit her at wigglesstompsandsqueezes.com.
